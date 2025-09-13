3D Image Creation: तुम्हालाही बनवता येतील एक नव्हे तर अनेक पोझमध्ये भन्नाट नॅनो बनाना 3D फोटो, फक्त वापरा 'हे' प्रॉम्प्ट्स

नॅनो बनाना 3D इमेजेस बनवण्यासाठी जेमिनी अॅपचा वापर करून विविध पोझमध्ये फोटो तयार करता येतो. गुगलच्या नवीन एआय टूलच्या मदतीने, तुम्ही तुमच्या फोटोला वेगवेगळ्या पोझमध्ये बदलू शकता. यासाठी तुम्हाला जेमिनी अॅपवर लॉग इन करून फोटो जोडावा लागेल आणि प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरून फोटो तयार करावा लागेल..Create nano banana 3D images for digital art: घिबली फोटो स्टाइलनंतर आता सर्वजण नॅनो बनाना 3D फोटो बनवत आहेत. सर्वांना या नव्या ट्रेंडचे वेड लागले आहे. सोशल मीडिया उघडताच तुम्हाला प्रत्येकाच्या अकाउंटवर हा फोटो दिसेल. 'नॅनो बनाना' ट्रेंड अचानक इतक्या वेगाने व्हायरल झाला आहे की प्रत्येकजण असे फोटो तयार करत आहेत. पण तुम्हाला वेगवेगळ्या स्लाइलमध्ये फोटो बनवायचे असेल तर पुढील काही एआय प्रॉम्प्ट्सची मदत घेऊ शकता. .कसे बनवावे 3D नॅनो बनाना फोटो?अनेक लोक ते गुगलच्या नवीन एआय टूलने तयार करत आहेत. गुगलवर जेमिनी सर्च करा. तुम्हाला वरच्या बाजूला गुगल जेमिनीचा पर्याय मिळेल. येथे क्लिक करा आणि तुमचा फोटो तयार करा. जर तुम्ही पहिल्यांदाच असा फोटो तयार करण्याचा प्रयत्न करत असाल तर तुम्हाला प्रथम गुगल एआय स्टुडिओमध्ये लॉग इन करावे लागेल. याशिवाय, तुम्ही जेमिनी अॅप/वेबसाइटवर लॉग इन करून देखील फोटो तयार करू शकता. जर तुम्ही ते जेमिनी अॅपवरून बनवत असाल तर तुम्हाला मेथड निवडावी लागेल. यामध्ये तुम्ही फोटो जोडा आणि टेक्स्ट प्रॉम्प्ट पेस्ट करा. यानंतर फोटो तयार होईल आणि काही मिनिटांत तुमच्यासमोर उघडेल. तुम्ही हे डाउनलोड करू शकता. तुम्ही सहज सोशल मिडियावर शेअर करू शकता. .तुम्ही जेमिनीवर फ्रिमध्ये फोटो तयार करू शकता. तुम्ही जेमिनी ओपन केल्यावर त्यावर तुमचा एखादा फोटो टाकू शकता, नंतर त्यावर प्रॉम्प्ट टाका. तुम्हाला काही क्षणांतच फोटो तयार मिळेल. जर तुम्हाला काही बदल हवे असेल तर ते देखील करू शकता. तुमच्या फोटोसोबत नॅनो बनाना फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी आणि कपड्यांचा रंग बदलण्यासाठी पुढील प्रॉम्प्ट देता येते..नॅनो बनाना 3D मॉडेल तयार करण्यासाठी काय प्रॉम्प्ट आहे?‘Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, based on the uploaded photo, in a realistic style, in a real environment. Change the dress/clothing color to a different color than in the original photo. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.’.Nano Banana 3D Image वेगळ्या पोझमध्ये कसे बनवाल?Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine based on the uploaded photo, showing the character **sitting**, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations. हा वरील प्रॉम्प्ट टाकून वेगळ्या पोझमध्ये फोटो बनवता येईल. .फिगरमध्ये दिसण्यासाठी कोणता प्रॉम्प्ट टाकावा?Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine based on the uploaded photo, showing the character **lying down**, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations. हा प्रॉम्प्ट टाकल्यास तुम्हाला तुमचा फोटो फिगरमध्ये तयार करून मिळेल. .एखाद्या प्राण्याला सोबत ठेवण्यासाठी कोणता प्रॉम्प्ट टाकावा?‘Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, based on the uploaded photo, in a realistic style with dog, in a real environment. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations. हा प्रॉम्प्ट टाकल्यास तुम्हाला प्राण्यासोबत 3D फोटो तयार करून मिळेल. .कार्टून फोटो कसा तयार करावा? Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style with cute cartoon tom and jerry, in a real environment. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations. हा प्रॉम्प्ट टाकल्यास तुम्ही कार्टूनसोबत फोटो तयार करू शकता. .फेमस प्रॉम्प कोणते?जेमिनीयात सर्वाधिक ट्रेंड होत आहे. कारण यावर सहज फ्रिमध्ये फोटो बनवता येतो. तसेच अॅनिमेशनचा प्रॉम्प सर्वात जास्त लोकप्रिय होत आहे. तुम्ही नॅनो बनाना 3D फोटो कलाकारांसोबत देखील तयार करू शकता. नॅनो बनाना 3D फोटो लोकांमध्ये प्रिय होत असून अनेक लोक एकमेकांसोबत शेअर देखील करत आहेत. .'Nano Banana' नाव कसे पडले?याचे नाव कोणत्याही कंपनीद्वारे पडले नाही. ऑनलाइन फोटो व्हायरल झाल्यानंतर ऑनलाइन कम्यनिटी मजेदार असे नाव दिले आहे. हे कार्टूनसारखे दिसणारे 3D स्टाइल फोटो आहेत. असे वाटते जसे की कोणी तुमचा फोटो मुर्तीसारखी तयार केली आहे. हा फोटो दिसायला देखील आकर्षक दिसतो. .नॅनो बनाना 3D इमेजेस कशी तयार करावी? AI टूल्स जसे की MidJourney किंवा Blender मध्ये विशिष्ट प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरून नॅनो बनाना 3D इमेजेस तयार करता येतात..नॅनो बनाना 3D इमेजेससाठी कोणते प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरावे?"A 3D nano-sized banana, vibrant yellow, glowing aura, dynamic pose, ultra-realistic, 4K resolution" सारखे प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरा..नॅनो बनाना 3D इमेजेसचा वापर कुठे करू शकतो? डिजिटल आर्ट, ॲनिमेशन, गेम डिझाईन, आणि मार्केटिंग कॅम्पेन्समध्ये या इमेजेसचा वापर होऊ शकतो..AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरून 3D इमेजेस तयार करण्यासाठी कोणती साधने उपयुक्त आहेत?MidJourney, DALL-E, Blender, आणि Stable Diffusion सारखी AI साधने 3D इमेजेस तयार करण्यासाठी उत्तम आहेत. 