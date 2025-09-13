विज्ञान-तंत्र

3D Image Creation: तुम्हालाही बनवता येतील एक नव्हे तर अनेक पोझमध्ये भन्नाट नॅनो बनाना 3D फोटो, फक्त वापरा 'हे' प्रॉम्प्ट्स

जेमिनी वर नॅनो बनाना 3D मॉडेल फोटो फ्रीमध्ये तयार करता येतो.पण जर तुम्हाला वेगवेगळ्या पोझमध्ये 3D फोटो बनवायचा असेल तर पुढील काही सोप्या प्रॉम्प्ट्सची मदत घेऊ शकता.
How to create 3D nano banana images with AI prompts

  1. How to create 3D nano banana images with AI prompts


Sakal

पुजा बोनकिले
Updated on
Summary

नॅनो बनाना 3D इमेजेस बनवण्यासाठी जेमिनी अॅपचा वापर करून विविध पोझमध्ये फोटो तयार करता येतो.

गुगलच्या नवीन एआय टूलच्या मदतीने, तुम्ही तुमच्या फोटोला वेगवेगळ्या पोझमध्ये बदलू शकता.

यासाठी तुम्हाला जेमिनी अॅपवर लॉग इन करून फोटो जोडावा लागेल आणि प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरून फोटो तयार करावा लागेल.

Create nano banana 3D images for digital art: घिबली फोटो स्टाइलनंतर आता सर्वजण नॅनो बनाना 3D फोटो बनवत आहेत. सर्वांना या नव्या ट्रेंडचे वेड लागले आहे. सोशल मीडिया उघडताच तुम्हाला प्रत्येकाच्या अकाउंटवर हा फोटो दिसेल. 'नॅनो बनाना' ट्रेंड अचानक इतक्या वेगाने व्हायरल झाला आहे की प्रत्येकजण असे फोटो तयार करत आहेत. पण तुम्हाला वेगवेगळ्या स्लाइलमध्ये फोटो बनवायचे असेल तर पुढील काही एआय प्रॉम्प्ट्सची मदत घेऊ शकता.

Loading content, please wait...
Social Media
science
Science and Technology
photo
3D Printing Technology
3D modeling tool
Instagram 3D trends
3D photo creation

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com