Nano Banana Image: गुगल जेमिनी वापरून तयार करा सुंदर फोटो, ट्राय करा 'हे' 5 भन्नाट प्रॉम्प्ट

सध्या गुगल जेमिनीचा वापर सुंदर फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी केला जात आहे. नॅनो बनाना टूलचा वापर करून तुम्ही तुमच्या फोटोंना 3D फिगरमध्ये बदलू शकता.यासाठी कोणते प्रॉम्प्ट द्यावे हे आज जाणून घेऊया..google gemini prompts for generating beautiful photorealistic photos: सध्या सोशल मिडियावर व्हायर होत असलेले फोटो गुगलच्या एआय टूल जेमिनीमधील नॅनो बनाना या नवीन टूलचा वापर करून तयार केले जात आहेत. हे टूल जेमिनी २.२५ फ्लॅश इमेज मॉडेलवर आधारित आहे आणि काही सेकंदात कोणत्याही फोटोला एक सुंदर 3D फोटो बनवत आहे. असे फोटो बनवण्यासाठी सर्वांचीच धडपड सुरू आहे. .फोटो फ्री मध्ये बनवाल?सर्वात महत्वाची गोष्ट म्हणजे यासाठी तुम्हाला कोणत्याही व्यावसायिक प्रशिक्षणाची आवश्यकता नाही किंवा कोणतेही महागडे सॉफ्टवेअर खरेदी करण्याची आवश्यकता नाही. फक्त एक गुगल अकाउंट तयार करा आणि हे फीचर पूर्णपणे फ्री वापरा. आता तुमचा साधा सेल्फी एक उत्तम 3D अॅक्शन-फिगर कसा बनू शकतो ते जाणून घेऊया. तुम्हाला 5 सर्वोत्तम प्रॉम्प्ट्स सांगणार आहोत, ज्याद्वारे तुम्ही तुमचा फोटो एडिट करू शकता. फक्त एक प्रॉम्प्ट कॉपी करा आणि गुगल जेमिनीमध्ये पेस्ट करा. . 3D फोटोसाठी प्रॉम्प्टगुगल जेमिनी अॅप डाउनलोड करा किंवा ब्राउझरमध्ये गुगल जेमिनी अॅप ओपन करा. आता तुमच्या गुगल अकाउंटने लॉगिन करा. नॅनो बनाना निवडा. बाजूच्या पॅनलमध्ये तुम्हाला नॅनो बनाना हा पर्याय दिसेल. त्यासोबत एक बनाना देखील दिसेल. ते निवडा. आता + वर क्लिक करा आणि ज्या फोटोचा तुम्हाला ३D फिगर बनवायचा आहे तो अपलोड करा. सेल्फी असो, पाळीव प्राण्यांचा फोटो असो किंवा सुंदर दृश्य असो, तुम्ही कोणताही फोटो वापरून पाहू शकता. .रॉयल लूकA regal vintage-style portrait of a young woman with my real face and natural features, styled as a Maharani from the royal Rajasthan era. She is wearing a richly embroidered heavy lehenga with a full-sleeve blouse and an ornate dupatta draped over her head. The outfit is heavily detailed with intricate embroidery, paired with traditional jewelry-choker, long rani haar, maang tikka, small red bindi on her forehead, and a large stack of colorful bangles. Her wavy curly hair flows softly from under the dupatta, lifted slightly by a gentle breeze. She is smiling and giggling gracefully while looking into a vintage mirror. The background is a royal palace room, dimly lit with candles and diyas, creating a warm, mystical, and dramatic ambiance. A subtle smoky effect enhances the depth. The overall vibe is royal, timeless, and cinematic, with a slightly dark, moody, yet elegant aesthetic..3D Image Creation: तुम्हालाही बनवता येतील एक नव्हे तर अनेक पोझमध्ये भन्नाट नॅनो बनाना 3D फोटो, फक्त वापरा 'हे' प्रॉम्प्ट्स .साडी प्रॉम्प्टCreate a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect red saree for girl and black suit for boy. It must feel like a 90s movie brown hair baddie with a small flower tuck visibly in the wavy curls and windy environment romanticising for girl. The girl and boy is standing against the solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere.90 च्या दशकातील चित्रपट प्रॉम्प्टCreate a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect red saree for girl and white kurta pajama for boy. It must feel like a 90s movie brown hair baddie with a small flower tuck visibly in the wavy curls and windy environmentromanticising for girl. The girl and boy is standing against the solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere.चौक बांधकाम "A giant hyper-realistic statue of a young man wearing a cap, sunglasses, light-colored casual t-shirt, and dark jeans under construction in the middle of a busy city roundabout. The statue is surrounded by scaffolding with construction workers in yellow helmets and orange vests climbing, welding, and working on different sections. The background features a historic red-brick building with domes and arched windows, while bustling street life continues below with pedestrians, rickshaws, and vehicles. Cinematic lighting, 8K ultra-detailed realism, dramatic urban atmosphere.".संगणक डेस्कटॉप प्रॉम्प्टCreate a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is the brush modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a BANDAl-style toh packaging box printed with original artwork., the packaging features two-dimensional flat. illustrations. Please turn this photo into a figure. Behind it, there should be a model packaging box with the character from this photo printed on it. In front of the box. On a round plastic base place the figure version of the photo i gave you. Id like the PVC material to be clearly represented. It would be even better if the background is indoors..गुगल जेमिनीमध्ये इमेज जेनरेशन कसे करावे?gemini.google.com वर जा, नवीन चॅट सुरू करा, प्रॉम्प्ट टाइप करा किंवा फोटो अपलोड करा आणि "Generate image" कमांड वापरा; स्पेसिफिक डिटेल्स द्या जसे lighting आणि style साठी बेस्ट रिझल्ट्स मिळतील. .नॅनो बॅनाना प्रॉम्प्ट्स म्हणजे काय? नॅनो बॅनाना हे Gemini चे इमेज जेनरेशन फीचर आहे ज्यात सेल्फी अपलोड करून आर्टवर्क, मूवी सीन किंवा हिस्टोरिकल स्टाइलमध्ये ट्रान्सफॉर्म करता येते, जसे १९८०s कॅरेक्टर किंवा व्हान गॉग पेंटिंगमध्ये ब्लेंडिंग..सुंदर फोटो प्रॉम्प्ट्समध्ये काय समाविष्ट करावे?सब्जेक्ट, एन्व्हायर्नमेंट, कंपोजिशन, स्टाइल (जसे photorealistic, cyberpunk), आणि टेक्निकल डिटेल्स (जसे golden hour lighting, 8K, DSLR lens) समाविष्ट करा ज्यामुळे हाय-रिअॅलिस्टिक इमेजेस तयार होतात. .Gemini इमेज एडिटिंग कशी करावी?पहिला प्रॉम्प्ट देऊन बेस इमेज तयार करा, नंतर फॉलो-अप प्रॉम्प्ट्समध्ये बदल सांगा जसे "Change color to blue" किंवा "Add hat", जे प्रिसाइज आणि conversational edits शक्य करतात..डिस्क्लेमर : सदर लेख फक्त सामान्य माहितीसाठी आहे. सकाळ माध्यम समूह अशा कोणत्याही गोष्टींची पुष्टी करत नाही. अधिक तपशीलांसाठी तुम्ही तज्ज्ञांचे मार्गदर्शन घेऊ शकता..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.