विज्ञान-तंत्र

Dussehra Photos : दसऱ्याला बनवा एकदम खास! फॅमिली फोटोपासून कपल फोटो पर्यंत..रावण दहन अन् उत्सवाचे AI फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

Dussehra 2025 Gemini Nano Banana photos prompt : दसरा २०२५ साठी जेमिनी नॅनो बनाना एआय टूलने तुमचे फोटो भन्नाट फोटो बनवू शकता..
Google gemini AI photos prompt

Google gemini AI photos prompt

esakal

Saisimran Ghashi
Updated on

Gemini AI Photo Prompt : आज दसरा आहे..रावण दहन, फटाक्यांच्या रंगीबेरंगी फुलांचा वर्षाव आणि पारंपरिक कपड्यामध्ये सजलेल्या लोकांसह सगळीकडे आनंदाची लहर उसळतेय. पण गर्दीत परफेक्ट फोटो कॅप्चर करणं कठीण वाटतंय ना? चिंता नका करा.. गूगलच्या जेमिनी नॅनो बनाना एआय टूलने आता तुमचे साधे फोटोही दसऱ्याच्या जादुई आठवणींमध्ये रूपांतरित होऊ शकतात. फक्त फोटो अपलोड करा आणि हे एआय जादू करेल..

Loading content, please wait...
Dasara Festival
picture
photo gallary
artificial intelligence
photo
Dussehra
Dasara
Ravan
Dussehra holiday
Dussehra festival
Ravana Dahan's program
Google Gemini
Dasara Muhurat
Google Gemini AI
Nano Banana AI tool
3D photo creation
Retro Saree Trend
Retro photography prompts

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com