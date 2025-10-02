Dussehra Photos : दसऱ्याला बनवा एकदम खास! फॅमिली फोटोपासून कपल फोटो पर्यंत..रावण दहन अन् उत्सवाचे AI फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

Gemini AI Photo Prompt : आज दसरा आहे..रावण दहन, फटाक्यांच्या रंगीबेरंगी फुलांचा वर्षाव आणि पारंपरिक कपड्यामध्ये सजलेल्या लोकांसह सगळीकडे आनंदाची लहर उसळतेय. पण गर्दीत परफेक्ट फोटो कॅप्चर करणं कठीण वाटतंय ना? चिंता नका करा.. गूगलच्या जेमिनी नॅनो बनाना एआय टूलने आता तुमचे साधे फोटोही दसऱ्याच्या जादुई आठवणींमध्ये रूपांतरित होऊ शकतात. फक्त फोटो अपलोड करा आणि हे एआय जादू करेल...रावणाची प्रतिमा, आकाशात उडणारे फटाके, आणि पारंपरिक पेहरावात सजलेले दृश्य तयार! तुम्हाला आनंदी दिसणाऱ्या रिअॅलिस्टिक इमेजेस मिळतील ज्या पोस्टकार्ड्स, शुभेच्छा मेसेजेससाठी परफेक्ट ठरतील.यंदाच्या दसर्यासाठी आम्ही घेऊन आलोय पाच खास जेमिनी एआय प्रॉम्प्ट्स...चक्क 200MP कॅमेरा, 6500mAh बॅटरी 90W चार्जिंग; भारतात 'या' तारखेला लाँच होणार Vivo V60e स्मार्टफोन, किंमत फक्त....Prompt 1: Traditional portrait with burning Ravana behindTransform the attached photo into a festive Dussehra night scene. Dress the couple in traditional Indian clothes, add a giant burning Ravana effigy in the background, and brighten the sky with fireworks for a realistic effect..Car-Bike Offers : दसरा-दिवाळीच्या शुभमुहूर्तावर ऑफर मिस करू नका! 'या' 5 दुचाकी अन् चारचाकी गाड्यांवर मिळतोय बंपर डिस्काउंट.Prompt 2: Dramatic Friends’ CelebrationConvert a group photo with friends into a Dussehra festival setting. Replace outfits with vibrant kurtas and lehengas, while keeping the faces unchanged. Add a fiery Ravana effigy and glowing firecrackers for a dramatic, festive ambience..Prompt 3: Romantic Couple Festive LookTurn a couple’s image into a Dussehra-inspired portrait. Change their attire into traditional wear, place a glowing Ravana effigy behind them, and fill the sky with sparkling fireworks for a romantic, festival-night vibe..Prompt 4: Kids Enjoying the FestivalRecreate a lively outdoor shot with children dressed in kurtas and lehengas, running around and enjoying the night. Place a burning Ravana effigy in the distance with sparkling firecrackers above to capture the joy of the festival..Prompt 5: Elegant Group CelebrationConvert the above group photo into a festive scene of a garden party on Dussehra night. Add soft, warm lights to highlight traditional attire, fireworks in the background, and a glowing Ravana effigy for a natural yet elegant look. Everyone is laughing and clapping..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.