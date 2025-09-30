भारतामध्ये आता नवा ट्रेंड सुरू आहे. आपले फोटो Gemini कडून विविध प्रकारात रूपांतर करता येतात. यासाठी गरज असते ती फक्त योग्य Prompt ची. आता दसरा, दिवाळी असे अनेक सण येणार आहेत. सर्वांची खरेदी सुरू आहे. मात्र तुम्ही आता स्वतःला देखील बदलू शकता आणि फोटो शेअर करू शकता..Gemini ला साधा फोटो दिला तरी ते फोटोची गुणवत्ता वाढवतात आणि रेट्रो इफेक्ट्स देतात. जेमिनी एआय वापरून आकर्षक एआय पोर्ट्रेट कसे तयार करायचे हे आपण जाणून घेऊया.फोटो तयार करण्याची प्रोसेस:स्वच्छ सेल्फी निवडा: तुमचा सेल्फी उच्च-रिझोल्यूशनचा, चांगल्या प्रकाशात आणि जास्त सावल्यांशिवाय तुमचा चेहरा स्पष्टपणे टिपणारा असल्याची खात्री करा. फिल्टर लावलेले फोटो Gemini ला देऊ नका..१. पारंपारिक भारतीय घागरा लूकPrompt: Generate a vibrant red traditional lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, perfect for Dandiya night in India. Include matching gold bangles, jhumkas, and embroidered mojris. Capture the festive vibe with colorful dandiya sticks and warm lighting for a lively scene. Add subtle golden glows on the fabric to enhance luxury and highlight detailed embroidery patterns. Ensure the background includes soft-focus Indian festival decorations and warm bokeh lights to emphasize a realistic and celebratory mood. Emphasize high-resolution textures on fabric and jewelry to create a 4K HD realistic retro portrait that feels both festive and timeless.२. विंटेज बॉलीवूड दिवाPrompt: Transform the selfie into a classic 1960s Bollywood diva portrait with retro lighting. Include dramatic eyeliner, bold red lipstick, and a traditional sari with gold zari work. Add vintage accessories like large hoop earrings and bangles, and position a soft-focus film studio backdrop. Highlight cinematic light flares and soft grain textures to emulate vintage film photography. Ensure skin tones are natural and shadows are realistic, giving a 4K HD feel. Add subtle sepia undertones to enhance retro aesthetics, and include a gentle vignette to frame the face. Capture a nostalgic yet glamorous Bollywood vibe..३. आधुनिक भारतीय उत्सवाचा लूकPrompt: Generate a portrait in the style of a modern Indian festival, like Holi or Diwali. Add colorful powder splashes on cheeks, vibrant attire, and festive accessories. Include warm festival lighting with lanterns or diyas softly glowing in the background. Ensure facial expressions are joyful and natural, with subtle highlights and shadows for realism. Enhance the richness of colors for 4K HD detail, emphasizing texture on fabrics, jewelry, and skin. Add soft bokeh and light flares to give a lively festive ambiance while keeping retro aesthetics intact.४. रेट्रो स्ट्रीट स्टाईल पोर्ट्रेटPrompt: Convert the selfie into a retro street-style portrait with denim jackets, oversized sunglasses, and a classic Indian urban street background. Include subtle film grain, natural shadows, and warm color tones to emphasize retro vibes. Highlight texture on fabric and accessories in 4K HD quality. Position soft light to create a nostalgic yet realistic atmosphere, with urban elements slightly blurred to keep the focus on the face. Add faint neon reflections or signboards to enhance vibrancy. Ensure expression and pose feel natural yet stylish for a realistic retro portrait..Nano Banana AI 3D Video Prompt: मॉडेल इमेजेसनंतर आता 3D व्हिडिओ ट्रेंड, एका मिनिटापेक्षा कमी वेळात तयार करा खास व्हिडिओ.५. पारंपारिक साडी लूकPrompt: Transform the selfie into a graceful Indian saree portrait with golden zari details and delicate jewelry. Include a soft-focus palace or temple background, with warm sunlight and subtle shadows. Highlight fine textures on saree pleats, jewelry, and hair for 4K HD realism. Add gentle retro tones with warm sepia filters and soft lighting for a timeless look. Ensure the portrait maintains natural skin tones and realistic expressions. Incorporate minor background elements like flowers or ornate pillars to complement traditional aesthetics.६. रॉयल राजस्थानी लूकPrompt: Turn the selfie into a royal Rajasthani portrait with a colorful turban, embroidered kurta, and traditional jewelry. Include a desert palace or haveli background with warm sunset lighting. Emphasize realistic facial features, shadows, and textures on the clothing and accessories in 4K HD. Add vintage film effects like slight grain and soft contrast for a retro feel. Ensure the colors pop without compromising realism, and highlight details like mirror work and intricate embroidery..७. इंडियन रेट्रो ग्लॅमPrompt: Generate a retro glam look with high-collared vintage outfit, classic eyeliner, and bold lip color. Include a textured wall background with soft lighting and subtle shadows. Focus on facial realism, skin tone accuracy, and sharp detail in accessories like earrings and hair ornaments. Add film grain and light flares to create a 4K HD cinematic retro vibe. Position soft backlighting to enhance depth, highlighting contours and facial expressions for lifelike results.८. पारंपारिक दक्षिण भारतीय वधूPrompt: Transform the selfie into a South Indian bridal portrait with traditional silk saree, heavy temple jewelry, and jasmine flowers in hair. Include ornate background elements like temple carvings or floral arrangements. Add warm golden lighting to highlight textures on clothing and jewelry in 4K HD. Emphasize realistic skin tones, natural shadows, and subtle vintage effects for a timeless portrait. Include intricate details like bindi designs, layered necklaces, and soft glow to evoke a festive bridal aura.९. रेट्रो कॉलेज वाइबPrompt: Convert the selfie into a retro Indian college student look with denim jackets, casual kurta, or school uniform style. Include soft-focus vintage campus backgrounds, with warm natural lighting. Highlight realistic textures on clothing and hair, with subtle shadows for depth. Add retro color grading, slight film grain, and 4K HD detail to enhance nostalgic aesthetics. Position soft light flares and bokeh effects in the background to create a lively, youthful portrait. Ensure facial expressions remain natural and relaxed.१०. इंडियन फेस्टिव्हल स्ट्रीट पोर्ट्रेटPrompt: Generate a lively festival street portrait with colorful attire, vibrant accessories, and festive elements like diyas or flower garlands. Include realistic street backgrounds with bustling festival details. Focus on skin tone accuracy, facial expressions, and high-resolution details on clothing and jewelry. Add warm lighting and subtle shadows for a realistic 4K HD retro portrait. Use gentle grain and color grading to enhance nostalgic effects while maintaining cultural authenticity. Ensure the portrait captures energy, joy, and the festive Indian spirit..