Gemini वाचवणार प्री-वेडिंग शूटचे पैसे; कपल्स स्वतः बनवू शकतात खास फोटो, हे घ्या 10 बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट अन् कॉपी-पेस्ट करा

लग्नाची तयारी करण्याऱ्या जोडप्यांसाठी आनंदाची बातमी आहे. गुगल जेमिनीच्या नॅनो बनाना टूलमुळे आता लग्नापूर्वीचे फोटोशूट अधिक आकर्षक आणि किफायतशीर झाले आहे. या नाविन्यपूर्ण टूलने जोडप्यांना स्वतःचे खास फोटो तयार करण्याची संधी दिली आहे, ज्यामुळे महागड्या फोटोशूटवर होणारा खर्च वाचणार आहे. आता तुम्ही स्वतःच्या क्रिएटिव माइंडने रेट्रो साडी, थ्रीडी मॉडेल किंवा स्वप्नवत कंपड्यांमध्ये फोटो काढू शकता..सोशल मीडियावर नॅनो बनाना टूलची जोरदार चर्चा आहे. हे टूल वापरून जोडपे त्यांच्या फोटोंमध्ये हव्या त्या बॅकग्राउंड आणि लूक तयार करत आहेत. मग ती निसर्गरम्य दरी असो, समुद्रकिनारा असो किंवा रेट्रो थीम! फक्त तुमचा फोटो अपलोड करा, प्रॉम्प्टमध्ये हव्या त्या बॅकग्राउंडच्या डिटेल्स लिहा आणि जेमिनी तुमच्यासाठी परिपूर्ण फोटो तयार करेल. यामुळे प्री-वेडिंग शूटचे बजेट कमी होऊनही फोटोंची क्वालिटी आणि आकर्षकता कायम राहते. या खास फोटोसाठी आम्ही तुम्हाला काही प्रॉम्प्ट देत आहोत..Retro Photo Prompt For Men : मुलींनी खूप AI फोटो बनवले! आता मुलांची बारी..Retro स्टाइल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर...'हे' घ्या 10 प्रॉम्प्ट.मुन्नार चहा बागजर तुम्हाला चहाच्या बागेत लग्नापूर्वीचे फोटो काढायचे असतील आणि जास्त पैसे खर्च करायचे नसतील तर तुम्ही जेमिनीला हे प्रॉम्प्ट देऊ शकता - Create a serene pre-wedding photograph in Munnar's tea country. A couple in gentle, muted attire strolls hand-in-hand on a plantation trail. The scene is bathed in the soft glow of a misty sunrise, with lush, dewy tea bushes and a tranquil river winding through the hills, capturing a peaceful, intimate moment..Gemini AI Photos : गुगल जेमिनीवर नवा फोटो ट्रेंड! 'हे' घ्या 20 प्रॉम्प्ट, कॉपी-पेस्ट करा अन् साध्या फोटोला द्या नवा लुक.रॉयल प्री वेडिंग शूटजर तुम्हाला तुमच्या फोटोमध्ये किल्ल्यांची पार्श्वभूमी दिसावी असे वाटत असेल, तर तुम्ही हे प्रॉम्प्ट वापरू शकता - Design a royal pre-wedding scene for an Indian couple within a magnificent Rajasthani palace. The bride, in a resplendent red lehenga with intricate gold work, and the groom, in a traditional sherwani, pose majestically on ancient stone stairs amidst ornate arches. Golden hour sunlight illuminates the fort's architecture, and a carpet of marigold flowers adorns the ground..समुद्र किनारासमुद्र किनाऱ्याचा फोटो-जर तुम्हाला समुद्रकिनाऱ्यावर चालतानाचा फोटो हवा असेल तर हे सांगा- Create a serene pre-wedding photograph on an untouched beach at dusk. A couple, in casual resort wear, is strolling hand-in-hand along the water's edge. The gentle lapping waves and the vibrant colors of the setting sun paint a picture of calm romance and natural beauty..Retro स्टाईल कपल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर...बर्फाळ प्रदेशात फोटोजर तुम्हाला काश्मीरच्या बर्फाळ प्रदेशात खेळणाऱ्या जोडप्यांचा प्री-वेडिंग शूट फोटो हवा असेल, तर जेमिनीला हा प्रॉम्प्ट लिहा -Create a joyful close-up pre-wedding portrait in a snowy Kashmir landscape. The couple, dressed in elegant winter attire, is captured mid-laughter as they playfully throw snow at each other. Soft morning sunlight illuminates their faces, highlighting their intimate connection and happiness..रंग खेळतानाचा फोटोकाही जोडपी होळी खेळताना फोटोशूटही करतात. यासाठी, तुम्ही जेमिनीवर हा संदेश लिहू शकता -Create a lively pre-wedding scene set during a joyous Indian festival. An Indian couple, wearing traditional festive clothing, is enthusiastically playing with bright colored powders in an expansive courtyard. The image should exude laughter, dynamic motion, and the rich, vibrant hues of the celebration, conveying pure happiness and cultural spirit..