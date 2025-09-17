विज्ञान-तंत्र

Gemini वाचवणार प्री-वेडिंग शूटचे पैसे; कपल्स स्वतः बनवू शकतात खास फोटो, हे घ्या 10 बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट अन् कॉपी-पेस्ट करा

Pre wedding photoshoot prompt gemini ai photos : गुगल जेमिनीच्या नॅनो बनाना टूलमुळे प्री-वेडिंग शूटचे बजेट कमी, कपल्सना मिळणार खास फोटोशूटची संधी
Gemini वाचवणार प्री-वेडिंग शूटचे पैसे; कपल्स स्वतः बनवू शकतात खास फोटो, हे घ्या 10 बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट अन् कॉपी-पेस्ट करा

esakal

Saisimran Ghashi
Updated on

लग्नाची तयारी करण्याऱ्या जोडप्यांसाठी आनंदाची बातमी आहे. गुगल जेमिनीच्या नॅनो बनाना टूलमुळे आता लग्नापूर्वीचे फोटोशूट अधिक आकर्षक आणि किफायतशीर झाले आहे. या नाविन्यपूर्ण टूलने जोडप्यांना स्वतःचे खास फोटो तयार करण्याची संधी दिली आहे, ज्यामुळे महागड्या फोटोशूटवर होणारा खर्च वाचणार आहे. आता तुम्ही स्वतःच्या क्रिएटिव माइंडने रेट्रो साडी, थ्रीडी मॉडेल किंवा स्वप्नवत कंपड्यांमध्ये फोटो काढू शकता.

Loading content, please wait...
wedding
trend
pre wedding photoshoot
photo
Photographs
wedding shoot
Trending Photos
trends
Google Gemini
Viral social media trends
Google Gemini AI
Retro photography prompts
Creative photo ideas
affordable wedding photography

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com