विज्ञान-तंत्र

New Nano Banan AI Prompt: 3D स्टाइल, रेट्रो साडीचा ट्रेंड पडला मागे, 'हे' घ्या नवे 20 प्रॉम्प्ट अन् साध्या फोटोला द्या नवा लुक

Google AI Studio: गुगल जेमिनीच्या नॅनो बनाना एआयने एक व्हायरल ट्रेंड सुरू केला आहे, ज्याने क्रिएटिव्ह 3D स्टाइल आणि रेट्रो पोर्ट्रेट सोडी, कपल फोटो तयार केले. पण आता हे फोटो मागे पडले असून नवीन प्रॉम्प्ट शेअर करत आहोत. ज्यामुळे तुम्ही सोशल मिडिया ट्रेंडमध्ये पुढे राहाल.
Best Google Gemini Nano AI prompts for stay ahead of the trend 

Best Google Gemini Nano AI prompts for stay ahead of the trend 

Sakal

पुजा बोनकिले
Updated on

20 Trendy Hollywood Prompts to Stay Ahead on Social Media: गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून गुगल जेमिनीमध्ये नॅनो बनाना एमेज एडिटिंग मॉडेल सुरू झाले आहे. हा ट्रेंड सोशल मिडियावर तुफान व्हायरल होत आहेत. तुम्ही आतापर्यंत 3D, रेट्रो साडी, सिनेमॅटिक, व्हिंटेंज अशा विविध लूकमध्ये फोटो बनवले असतील. पण आता नवीन हॉलीवूड प्रॉम्प्ट आले आहेत जे वापरून तुम्ही सोशल मिडियाच्या ट्रेंडमध्ये एक पाऊल पुढे राहू शकता. तुम्ही पुढील २० प्रॉम्प्ट सहज कॉपी पेस्ट करून नवीन फोटो तयार करू शकता.

Loading content, please wait...
Social Media
movie
bollywood
hollywood
saree
artificial intelligence
action movie
Google Gemini
Viral social media trends
3D modeling tool
Google Gemini AI
Nano Banana AI tool
Instagram 3D trends
Retro Saree Trend
Retro photography prompts

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com