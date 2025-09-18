New Nano Banan AI Prompt: 3D स्टाइल, रेट्रो साडीचा ट्रेंड पडला मागे, 'हे' घ्या नवे 20 प्रॉम्प्ट अन् साध्या फोटोला द्या नवा लुक

20 Trendy Hollywood Prompts to Stay Ahead on Social Media: गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून गुगल जेमिनीमध्ये नॅनो बनाना एमेज एडिटिंग मॉडेल सुरू झाले आहे. हा ट्रेंड सोशल मिडियावर तुफान व्हायरल होत आहेत. तुम्ही आतापर्यंत 3D, रेट्रो साडी, सिनेमॅटिक, व्हिंटेंज अशा विविध लूकमध्ये फोटो बनवले असतील. पण आता नवीन हॉलीवूड प्रॉम्प्ट आले आहेत जे वापरून तुम्ही सोशल मिडियाच्या ट्रेंडमध्ये एक पाऊल पुढे राहू शकता. तुम्ही पुढील २० प्रॉम्प्ट सहज कॉपी पेस्ट करून नवीन फोटो तयार करू शकता. .पुढील नवीन 20 प्रॉम्प्ट करा कॉपी अन् बनवा नवे हटके फोटो1.1950s Hollywood Glamour"Turn me into a 1950s Hollywood movie star, with perfect retro makeup, wavy platinum blonde hair, sparkling diamond earrings, a floor-length satin gown, dramatic cinematic lighting, and a glamorous red carpet backdrop with flashing paparazzi cameras and velvet ropes."2.Marvel-style superhero figurine"Make me a Marvel-style superhero figurine, with detailed armor, flowing cape, heroic pose, glowing energy effects, inside collectible packaging with metallic lettering and vibrant comic book-style background."3.Baseball trading card"Create a baseball trading card of me in a New York Yankees uniform, mid-swing pose, with dynamic motion blur, stadium lights in the background, stats displayed at the bottom, and vintage 1990s card textures."4.Cowboy Toy Figurine"Turn me into a cowboy toy figure, with a leather vest, boots, hat, holding a coiled lasso, standing by a rustic vintage pickup truck, golden sunset lighting, detailed miniature style with a collectible display base."5.Hip-Hop Album Cover"Edit me as a 1990s hip-hop artist on a graffiti-covered urban street, oversized colorful jacket, gold chains, bold pose, spray paint textures, neon city lights in the background, with a retro album cover vibe." .Google Gemini AI Photo Prompt: तेच ते प्रॉम्प्ट वापरून कंटाळला आहात? सुंदर फोटोसाठी स्वत:च बनवा 'असे' क्रिएटिव्ह प्रॉम्प्ट.6.Victorian Royal Portrait"Turn me into a Victorian royal portrait, wearing an elaborate velvet gown with gold embroidery, pearl necklace, intricate hairstyle, soft oil-painting texture, dramatic warm lighting, ornate gold frame, sitting elegantly in a historic palace room."7.Beatles Sgt. Pepper Figurine"Make me a Beatles-style collectible figurine in Sgt. Pepper's uniform, bright psychedelic colors, posed holding a miniature instrument, inside a clear display box with detailed retro packaging, trippy 1960s background."8.Harry Potter Character"Transform me into a Hogwarts wizard, wearing detailed robes with school crest, holding a glowing wand, standing in a misty enchanted forest, magical sparkles and floating spell effects, cinematic moody lighting."9.London Underground Toy Figurine"Design me as a collectible toy inside a London Underground-themed box, bright red and blue colors, holding a miniature Tube map, stylized cartoonish figure, set against a subway platform with bustling London backdrop."10.Punk Rock Style"Edit me in edgy punk rock style, leather jacket with studs, neon mohawk hairstyle, heavy eyeliner, graffiti-covered alley background, grungy textures, dramatic spotlighting, urban rebellion vibe."11.NHL Hockey Trading Card"Turn me into a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player on a glossy trading card, mid-action skating pose, ice rink lights reflecting off helmet and stick, motion blur on puck, dynamic energy lines, stylized modern sports card design."12.Winter Gear Figurine"Make me a toy figurine dressed in thick winter gear, parka with fur-lined hood, snow boots, standing on a snowy Canadian Rockies cliff, pine trees and mountain peaks in background, detailed miniature base with snow effects."13.Autumn Maple Leaves Scene"Edit me in a cozy autumn forest scene, surrounded by swirling red, orange, and golden maple leaves, soft warm sunlight filtering through the trees, wearing a stylish fall outfit, cinematic dreamy lighting."14.Moose & Lake Figurine"Design me as a mini collectible figurine standing next to a majestic moose by a serene lake, reflective water surface, pine forests in the background, realistic textures, soft ambient lighting, highly detailed miniature style."15.Star Wars Character"Make me a Star Wars character wielding a glowing lightsaber, wearing a futuristic Jedi outfit, dramatic interstellar background with planets and starships, cinematic sci-fi lighting and epic heroic pose."16.Vintage Comic Book Superhero"Edit me as a 1970s comic book superhero, bold exaggerated pose, colorful retro-style costume, halftone textures, dramatic action lines, classic comic book lettering and background."17.Funko Pop Vinyl Toy"Turn me into a Funko Pop-style vinyl figure, oversized head with expressive eyes, tiny body, standing in a detailed collectible box with branded packaging, vibrant pop-art background with playful textures."18.Pixar-Style 3D Portrait"Create a Pixar-style 3D animated portrait of me, smiling warmly, big expressive eyes, soft cartoonish features, colorful whimsical background with playful lighting, cinematic animation-style shading and textures."19.Retro Arcade Pixel Character"Make me a retro 8-bit arcade game pixel character, neon cyberpunk city background, glowing effects, jumping mid-action, bold pixel colors with detailed neon signs and futuristic urban vibe."20.Super Fun Mixed Media (bonus idea)"Transform me into a mixed-media pop-art figure, half 3D figurine, half painted portrait, bold vibrant colors, layered textures, abstract background with neon and glitter effects, Instagram-ready aesthetic."डिस्क्लेमर : सदर लेख फक्त सामान्य माहितीसाठी आहे. सकाळ माध्यम समूह अशा कोणत्याही गोष्टींची पुष्टी करत नाही. अधिक तपशीलांसाठी तुम्ही तज्ज्ञांचे मार्गदर्शन घेऊ शकता. 