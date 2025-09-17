Nano Banana AI Durga Puja 2025 Saree Look Prompts: 'हे' 5 प्रॉम्प्ट कॉपी करा अन् जनरेट करा फेस्टिव्हल साडी लूक

इंस्टाग्रामवर दुर्गा पूजा साडी लूक तयार करण्याचा नवा ट्रेंड आहे.नॅनो बनाना एआय मॉडेलचा वापर करून पारंपारिक साड्या आणि दागिन्यांसह विविध लूक तयार करू शकता.जेमिनी २.५ फ्लॅश इमेज मॉडेलचा वापर करून आकर्षक पोर्ट्रेट्स तयार केले जातात, ज्यामुळे सणासुदीच्या काळात हा ट्रेंड लोकप्रिय झाला आहे..Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Durga Puja 2025 saree look prompts: गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून सोशल मिडियावर गुगल जिमिनी एआय फोटो तुफान धुमाकुळ घालत आहे. 3D नॅनो बनाना, कपल फोटोपासून ते साडी फोटोपर्यंत खुप ट्रेंड व्हायरल झाला आहे. आता काही दिवसांवर नवरात्री सण येऊन ठेपला आहे. जर तुम्हाला दूर्गा पूजेसाठी पारंपारिक नॅनो बनाना फोटो तयार करायचा असेल तर पुढील ५ प्रॉम्प्ट लगेच कॉपी करून जेमिनीवर पेस्ट करा. तसेच हे फोटो पोस्ट करून सोशल मिडियावर लोखो लाइक्स आणि कमेंट मिळवू शकता..आम्ही तुम्हाला ऑनलाइन फ्रिमध्ये फोटो बनवायचे असेल तर पुढील प्रॉम्प्ट वापरू शकता. 1.“Create a 4K HD realistic Durga Puja portrait. Woman wearing a red and white saree with traditional jewellery and festive makeup. Background should have diyas and a temple-style backdrop with soft golden lighting. Add subtle film grain for a cinematic effect.”2.“Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture draped in a perfect off white saree with red border with little red prints on the saree. It must feel like a ’90s movie with straight wavy hair and windy environment. Background should have Durga maa statue in a pandal and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. I want same face as I uploaded no alteration.”.Nano Banana Image : गुगल जेमिनी वापरुन तयार करा सुंदर फोटो, ट्राय करा 'हे' 5 भन्नाट प्रॉम्प्ट.3.“Create a 4K HD portrait of a woman in traditional saree during Durga Puja. She is wearing intricate gold jewellery, with a red bindi, and holding a decorated plate with flowers. Background should include blurred Durga maa statue with lights and diyas.”4.“Generate a cinematic Durga Puja look. Woman wearing a saree with red and gold patterns, styled hair, and festive makeup. Background should have a Durga Puja pandal with warm glowing lights. Add soft film grain and slight blur for realism.”.5.“Create a 4K HD portrait capturing the spirit of Durga Puja. Woman in a red and white saree with gold borders, adorned with simple jewellery. Background filled with Durga Puja decorations. Keep background plain, retro-textured with subtle film grain for cinematic effect.”.Google Gemini चा व्हायरल फोटो ट्रेंड फॉल करताय? मग स्वत:चे फोटो सुरक्षित कसे ठेवाल? वाचा एका क्लिकवर .फ्रिमध्ये नॅनो बनाना फेस्टिव्हल लूक कसा बनवाल?सर्वात आधी Google play store किंवा Apple app store ओपन करा. नंतर Google Gemini app डाऊनलोड करा.नंतर Sign in करा आणि अकाउंट तयार करा. नंतर तुमचा Photo अपलोड करा. नंतर वरील Prompt कॉपी पेस्ट करून टाका. नंतर तुम्हाला काही क्षणातच फोटो तयार करून मिळेल. .Google Gemini Nano Banana AI ट्रेंड म्हणजे काय? हा Gemini अॅपमधील AI टूल आहे जो सेल्फी अपलोड करून प्रॉम्प्ट्सद्वारे रेट्रो फेस्टिव्हल साडी इमेजेस जनरेट करते, दुर्गा पूजा लुक्ससाठी व्हायरल होत आहे. .दुर्गा पूजा साडी लूक जनरेट करण्यासाठी काय करावे? Gemini अॅप डाउनलोड करा, सेल्फी अपलोड करा, Banana आइकॉन क्लिक करा आणि वरील प्रॉम्प्ट्स कॉपी-पेस्ट करून जनरेट करा; सेकंदात तयार होईल.. या ट्रेंडमध्ये कोणत्या प्रकारचे लुक्स तयार होतात? रेड-व्हाईट, मरून बॉर्डर किंवा ग्रीन साड्या, गोल्ड ज्वेलरी, पंडाल आणि दुर्गा आयडॉल बॅकग्राउंड्ससह रेट्रो आणि सिनेमॅटिक फेस्टिव्हल लुक्स..Nano Banana AI फ्री आहे का आणि कुठे उपलब्ध आहे? होय, ते Google Gemini अॅपमध्ये फ्री आहे, Android/iOS वर डाउनलोड करता येते आणि १० मिलियन डाउनलोड्ससह लोकप्रिय आहे..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.