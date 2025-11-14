Happy Children's Day: बालदिनानिमित्त मजेशीर AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स; Google Gemini Nano Banana वापरून मुलांसाठी तयार करा क्यूट फोटोज

Children’s Day AI Prompts : दरवर्षी १४ नोव्हेंबरला बालदिवस साजरा केला जातो. भारताचे पहिले पंतप्रधान पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू यांना लहान मुलं खूप प्रिय होती. तसेच लहान मुलांना देखील ते आवडायचे त्यामुळे लहान मुलं नेहरूंना चाचा नेहरू असेही म्हणायचे. म्हणूनच त्यांच्या वाढदिवशी म्हणजेच आज बालदिवस साजरा केला जातो. शाळा, कॉलेजेस, ऑफिसमध्ये आणि प्रत्येक घराघरातही हा दिवस खूप मोठ्या उत्साहात साजरा केला जातो. शाळेत लहान मुलांसाठी वेगवेगळे कार्यक्रम आयोजित केले जातात. स्पर्धा घेतल्या जातात. तुम्हालाही तुमच्या मुलांसाठी हा दिवस खास करायचा असेल तर तुम्ही एक गोष्ट करू शकता. .गेले काही महिने सोशल मीडियावर गुगुल जेमीनाय मध्ये तयार केलेले फोटो व्हायरल होत आहेत. गुगल जेमिनायच्या नॅनो बनाना ट्रेंड तर नुसता धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. ३D फोटोजपासून ते रेट्रो साडी ट्रेण्डपर्यंत हा ट्रेंड खूप व्हायरल झाला आहे. आज बालदिनाच्या निमित्ताने तुम्हीसुद्धा हा ट्रेंड वापरू शकता आणि तुमच्या मुलांना खुश करू शकता. पुढे दिलेले काही प्रॉम्प्टस कॉपी करून Google Gemini Nano Banana वापरून मुलांच्या मजेशीर आणि क्रिएटिव्ह इमेजेस तयार करू शकतात. यामुळे मुलं खूप खुश होतील..Children's Day: मुलांच्या स्किल डेव्हलपमेंटसाठी उपयुक्त आहेत 'हे' डिजिटल प्लॅटफॉर्म; विज्ञान, कला आणि कोडिंगसाठी ठरतील फायदेशीर.हे प्रॉम्प्टस वापरून तयार करा तुमच्या मुलांसाठी क्यूट फोटोज1. 4K vibrant portrait of smiling children, holding balloons with Happy Children's Day written on it, confetti and gift boxes, bright colours, soft daylight glow, joyful expressions, random playful and cute poses, HD clarity2. Generate a cheerful family portrait (parents and children) celebrating Children's Day. The children are each holding a single, miniature trophy in one hand and a balloon in the other.3. A watercolour painting of a little girl with big, sparkling eyes, gently blowing dandelion seeds that transform into tiny, colourful butterflie.4. A group of children from different ethnicities holding hands and laughing in a vibrant, sunlit park, with balloons and confetti in the air. 5. Charming sketch of a happy child drawing a vibrant unicorn with oversized crayons, surrounded by other happy children in a classroom filled with balloons and confetti. The unicorn is depicted prominently and properly, and the scene has soft, festive lighting.6. A comic book panel showing a team of three diverse children wearing homemade, slightly mismatched superhero costumes. One is flying like Superman, one is holding a Captain America shield, and the third is casting a spell like Dr Strange while standing on a tall stack of book.Heart Attack in Kids: लहान मुलांना खरंच हार्ट अटॅक येतो का? तज्ज्ञ सांगतात....7. Generate a cartoon-style image of a superhero child flying over a city, spreading joy and colourful sparkles everywhere, with a big, confident smile.8. Generate a playful image of a child in a chef's hat, covered in flour, proudly holding a freshly baked, misshapen but adorable cookie..9. Charming sketch of a happy child drawing a vibrant unicorn with oversized crayons, surrounded by other happy children in a classroom filled with balloons and confetti. The unicorn is depicted prominently and properly, and the scene has soft, festive lighting.10. A magical realism depiction of children playing in an enchanted garden full of unicorns, mushrooms, balloons and chocolates, one of them is whispering a secret to a friendly, wise-looking owl perched on a branch..Children Changing Lifestyle: रिकामी मैदानं, फुल प्ले झोन्स; मुलांमधील चिडचिडेपणा वाढून रोगप्रतिकारशक्ती झाली कमी.फोटोज कसे तयार करायचे?सर्वप्रथम Google Play Store किंवा Apple App Store उघडा.त्यानंतर Google Gemini अॅप डाऊनलोड करा.अॅपमध्ये साइन इन करा किंवा नवीन अकाउंट तयार करा.तुमचा फोटो अॅपमध्ये अपलोड करा. नंतर दिलेला Prompt कॉपी करून अॅपमध्ये पेस्ट करातुम्हाला तुमच्या मुलांचे खरे फोटोज वापरायचे नसतील तर डायरेक्ट Prompt टाकून फोटोज तुम्ही तयार करू शकता.थोड्याच वेळात तुमचा फोटो तयार होईल..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.