Gemini Polaroid ट्रेंडचे फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

रेट्रो स्टाइल पुन्हा ट्रेंडला आला आहे..सोशल मीडियावर रेट्रो साड्या आणि विंटेज लूकचे AI इमेजेस व्हायरल होतेय. पण जर तुम्हाला काहीतरी युनिक हवं असेल, तर गुगल जेमिनी AI च्या नॅनो बनाना टूलने बनवलेल्या पोलरॉइड स्टाइल पोर्ट्रेट्स ट्राय करा. हे टूल इतकं कमाल आहे की, तुमचे साधे फोटोही जणू १९८० च्या दशकात काढल्या सारखे वाटतील..जुन्या कॅमेराचा फेडेड रंग, हलकी स्क्रॅच आणि नॉस्टॅल्जिक वाइब! .जेमिनी फ्लॅश 2.5 चॅटबॉटमध्ये हे फीचर आल्यापासून, लाखो लोक विविध बॅकग्राउंड्स, कलर्स आणि स्टाइल्समध्ये इमेजेस क्रिएट करतेय. रेट्रो साड्यांपासून ते स्टनिंग पोर्ट्रेट्सपर्यंत, क्रिएटिव्हिटीची कमाल दिसते..मुलींसाठी हे टूल खास मजेदार आहे. तुमचं सेल्फी अपलोड करा आणि प्रॉम्प्ट टाकून पाहा आणि बूम! तुम्ही जुन्या पोलरॉइड फोटोमध्ये स्टार दिसाल. हे फोटोज इन्स्टाग्राम रील्स किंवा व्हॉट्सअॅप स्टोरीजसाठी परफेक्ट आहे. आता प्रश्न पडला असेल की यासाठी प्रोसेस काय..प्रॉम्प्ट काय टाकावा. चला तर मग जाणून घ्या.जेमिनी AI ने इमेज कशी बनवावी?१. गुगल जेमिनी अॅप तुमच्या फोनवर डाउनलोड करा किंवा google AI स्टुडिओ वेबसाइटवर जा.२. चॅट इंटरफेसमध्ये 'नॅनो बनाना इमेज' ऑप्शन शोधा.३. तुमचं डिस्क्रिप्टिव्ह प्रॉम्प्ट कॉपी पेस्ट करा४. इनपुट बॉक्सजवळ '+' आयकॉनवर क्लिक करून तुमचं रेफरन्स फोटो अपलोड करा.५. 'रन' बटण दाबा किंवा Ctrl + Enter! काही सेकंदांत तुमची जादूई इमेज तयार..Prompt for girls to create polaroid-style portraits टॉप ५ प्रॉम्प्ट्स... पोलरॉइड स्टाइलसाठी१. Classic Retro Girl क्लासिक रेट्रो गर्ल: "A young girl in a flowing retro saree, standing in a vintage flower garden, Polaroid style with soft faded edges and warm sepia tones, 1980s aesthetic.२. Boho Vintage Look बोहो विंटेज लूक: "Portrait of a smiling girl with loose waves hair, wearing bohemian earrings, against a sunset beach background, Polaroid frame with light scratches and dreamy blue hues."३. Vintage Street Style विंटेज स्ट्रीट स्टाइल: "Teen girl in high-waisted jeans and crop top, posing on an old bicycle in a rainy city street, retro Polaroid with grainy texture and cool pastel colors."४. Floral Dream Prompt फ्लोरल ड्रीम: "Elegant girl with floral headband, reading a book in a cozy attic, Polaroid style portrait with yellowed borders and nostalgic glow, 1970s vibe."५. Mysterious Night मिस्टिरियस नाइट: "Mysterious girl in lace dress under moonlight, with starry sky backdrop, vintage Polaroid with deep shadows and subtle pink tint, ethereal retro feel."हे प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरून तुम्ही तुमच्या स्टाइलनुसार चेंज करू शकता..हेअरस्टाइल, कपडे किंवा बॅकग्राउंड! जेमिनी AI ची रिअल लाइफ अॅक्युरसी इतकी जबरदस्त की, इमेजेस खरं वाटतात. आता ट्राय करा आणि तुमचे रेट्रो पोलरॉइड्स शेअर करा.Prompt 1: From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in blue jeans and white t-shirt with red lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of thoughtful gazes, gentle waves, hand in hair, leaning against wall. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations..Prompt 2: From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in green dress with pink lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of curious glances, soft giggles, twirling hair, standing by window. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations..Prompt 3:From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in yellow blouse and black skirt with lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of relaxed poses, warm smiles, arms crossed, sitting on floor. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations..Prompt 4:From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in purple sweater and gray pants with berry lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of dreamy stares, light-hearted pouts, hands on hips, lounging on chair. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations..Prompt 5: From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in beige top and brown shorts with coral lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of serene expressions, joyful grins, finger on chin, kneeling on rug. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.. 