Hug My Younger Self स्टाईलचा फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

Google Gemini Photo Trend : सोशल मीडियावर सध्या एक नवीन लाट उसळली आहे. त्याचं नाव आहे 'हग माय यंगर सेल्फ'! Google Gemini च्या नव्या Nano Banana फीचरने जगभरातील युजर्सच्या मनात उत्साह निर्माण केला आहे. या ट्रेंडमध्ये तुम्ही तुमच्या बालपणीच्या आणि सध्याच्या फोटोला एका सुंदर पोलरॉईड फोटोत एकत्र आणू शकता जिथे तुम्ही स्वतः तुमच्या लहानपणीच्या प्रतिमेला मिठी मारता. Instagram आणि X सारख्या प्लॅटफॉर्मवर हा ट्रेंड तुफान लोकप्रिय झाला आहे..Google Gemini खास वैशिष्ट्यपूर्ण अॅप युजर्सना 4D वास्तववादी फोटो तयार करण्याचे फीचर देते. या ट्रेंडमध्ये सहभागी होण्यासाठी तुम्ही फक्त काही सोप्या स्टेप्स फॉलो करायच्या आहेत.पहिले Google Gemini अॅप Play Store किंवा App Store वरून डाउनलोड करा.त्यानंतर तुमच्या Google खात्याने लॉग इन करा. तुमचा सध्याचा आणि लहानपणीचा एक-एक फोटो अपलोड करा आणि "click a cute polaroid picture of my older self hugging my younger self" असा प्रॉम्प्ट टाका.मग फक्त ओके या बाणावर क्लिक करा आणि काही सेकंदात Gemini तुमच्यासाठी एकदम खास फोटो तयार करेल..Retro स्टाइल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर...हे आणखी काही प्रॉम्प्ट A Polaroid-style photo of a boy and girl posing cutely together, cosy and candid. Keep their faces the same. Slight blur, natural flash lighting in a dim room, white curtains in the background, like a sweet moment frozen on film.Polaroid photograph of a boy and girl in a cute pose, a cosy vibe, and a candid feel. Faces unchanged. Dim room with flash lighting, white curtain backdrop, natural blur for authenticity, like an ordinary snapshot with warmth.A vintage Polaroid-style shot of a boy and girl posing cutely, captured with a flash in a dim room. Background white curtains, slight blur, consistent lighting. Preserve their real faces exactly as they are, candid and natural.Polaroid aesthetic image of a boy and girl together, with a cosy and ordinary vibe. Slightly blurred, dim-room flash lighting, white curtain backdrop. Keep faces unchanged, but highlight a candid, sweet moment like real film photography.Cute Polaroid-style capture of a boy and girl posing, candid and warm. White curtain background, dim room flash, soft blur for a natural feel. Preserve exact facial details while showing cozy chemistry, like frozen on film.Retro Polaroid-inspired photo of a boy and girl in a sweet pose. Background white curtains, flash-lit dim room, slight blur for realism. Keep their true faces intact while creating an ordinary, cozy moment on film..या ट्रेंडने सोशल मीडियावर धुमाकूळ घातला असून Gemini ने OpenAI च्या ChatGPT ला मागे टाकत Apple App Store आणि Google Play Store वर सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय फ्री अॅप म्हणून स्थान मिळवलं आहे. 26 ऑगस्ट ते 9 सप्टेंबर या कालावधीत Gemini ने 2.3 कोटी नवीन युजर्स मिळवले आणि Nano Banana फीचरद्वारे 50 कोटींहून अधिक फोटो तयार झाले..