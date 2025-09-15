विज्ञान-तंत्र

Hug My Younger Self स्टाईलचा फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

Hug My Younger Self Gemini Photo Prompt : सध्या सोशल मीडियावर Nano Banana ट्रेंड सुरू आहे. ज्यामध्ये गुगल जेमिनीवरून फोटो बनवले जात आहेत. Hug My Younger Self स्टाइलचा फोटो बनवण्यासाठी प्रॉम्प्ट पाहा
Nano Banana Google gemini Hug My Younger Self photo prompt

Nano Banana Google gemini Hug My Younger Self photo prompt

esakal

Saisimran Ghashi
Updated on

Google Gemini Photo Trend : सोशल मीडियावर सध्या एक नवीन लाट उसळली आहे. त्याचं नाव आहे ‘हग माय यंगर सेल्फ’! Google Gemini च्या नव्या Nano Banana फीचरने जगभरातील युजर्सच्या मनात उत्साह निर्माण केला आहे. या ट्रेंडमध्ये तुम्ही तुमच्या बालपणीच्या आणि सध्याच्या फोटोला एका सुंदर पोलरॉईड फोटोत एकत्र आणू शकता जिथे तुम्ही स्वतः तुमच्या लहानपणीच्या प्रतिमेला मिठी मारता. Instagram आणि X सारख्या प्लॅटफॉर्मवर हा ट्रेंड तुफान लोकप्रिय झाला आहे.

Loading content, please wait...
trend
artificial intelligence
photo
Photographs
Trending Photos
trends
Google Gemini
Viral social media trends
Google Gemini AI
Nano Banana AI tool
Instagram 3D trends
3D photo creation
Retro Saree Trend
Retro photography prompts
Hug My Younger Self trend

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com