विज्ञान-तंत्र

Hand Drawn Doodle Art Portraits: जेमिनी नॅनोवर बनवा हाताने काढलेले डूडल आर्ट पोर्टेट, हे घ्या बेस्ट AI फोटो एडिटिंग प्रॉम्प्ट

how to create hand-drawn doodle portraits using AI: हाताने काढलेल्या डूडल आर्ट, नोटबुक स्केचेस आणि व्हायरल प्रोफाइल पिक्चर बनवायचे असेल तर गुगल जेमिनी आय फोटो एडिटिंगचे हे १२ बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट वापरुन सोशल मिडियावर लाखो लाइक्स आणि कमेंट्स मिळवा.