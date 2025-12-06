Hand Drawn Doodle Art Portraits: जेमिनी नॅनोवर बनवा हाताने काढलेले डूडल आर्ट पोर्टेट, हे घ्या बेस्ट AI फोटो एडिटिंग प्रॉम्प्ट

Gemini Nano creative art prompts for photo transformation: गुगल जेमिनी एआय मध्ये स्मार्ट प्रॉम्प्टिंगच्या काही शब्दांसह तुमच्या साध्या सेल्फीला व्हायरल, स्केचबुक-शैलीतील डूडल पोर्ट्रेटमध्ये बदलू शकता. तुम्ही पुढील प्रॉम्प्ट वापरुन फोटोंना काही सेकंदातच नोटबुक-स्टाइल ड्रॉइंग , पेन स्केचेस आणि कॉमिक-स्टाइल डूडलमध्ये तयार करु करतात.जेमिनीच्या इमेज-जनरेशन आणि फोटो-एडिटिंग पॉवरचा वापर करून, नवीन लोक देखील पेन स्ट्रोक, आउटलाइन आणि चेहऱ्याभोवती मजेदार शब्द हाताने काढलेले इफेक्ट्स मिळवू शकतात, जे इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट, यूट्यूब थंबनेल्स, प्रोफाइल पिक्चर्स किंवा क्रिएटिव्ह क्लायंट वर्कसाठी बेस्ट आहेत..लाल-पिवळ्या पेन नोटबुक पोर्ट्रेटपासून ते सिम्बॉल, अॅरो हँडरिटन नोट्सनवर स्टायलिश फोटो बनवू शकता. जेमिनी आय वापरुन हे फोटो कसे बनवावायचे जाणून घेऊया.फोटो कसा बनवावाgemini.google.com वर जा किंवा जेमिनी मोबाईल अॅप उघडा आणि तुमच्या गुगल अकाउंटने साइन इन करा.एक नवीन चॅट सुरू करा आणि “ Generate a hand drawn portrait illustration in red and yellow pen...…” सारखा प्रॉम्प्ट टाइप करा आणि स्टायलिश फोटो बनवा.इमेज/अपलोड आयकॉनवर क्लिक करा, तुमचा सेल्फी अपलोड करा, नंतर Edit this image into a doodle-style hand-drawn notebook sketch with pen stroke texture and comic annotations." असा प्रॉम्प्ट लिहा..एंटर दाबा आणि जेमिनीने 1-4 इमेज व्हेरिएशन तयार होईपर्यंत वाट पहा. तुम्हाला काहीच सेंकदात खास फोटो तयार मिळेल. डाउनलोड करा आणि कॉपी करुन सोशल मिडियावर पोस्ट करा.चांगल्या डूडल पोर्ट्रेटसाठी टिप्सतुम्हाला आकर्षक आणि युनिक फोटो बनवायचा असेल तर Hand drawn portrait illustration, doodle art, notebook paper background, pen stroke texture आणि comic annotations प्रत्येक प्रॉम्प्टमध्ये वापरु शकता..हे घ्या बेस्ट प्रॉम्ट्स1. "A comic-style ink sketch on lined notebook paper shows a young man with curly hair in a dynamic kneeling pose, looking over his shoulder with a peace sign. He wears a yellow t-shirt with a graphic on the back, dark pants, and sneakers. A speech bubble above him reads "DYNAMIC POSE!" and another below reads "SHISTIING NOVEN!". The background is a dark, urban night scene with a fence and brick pavement. The drawing is framed by doodles, stars, arrows, and scribbles, including "ION" on the left. The style is a black and white pen drawing with yellow color only on his shirt. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same."2. "A realistic hand-drawn ink sketch style illustration on lined notebook paper featuring two young men standing casually against a metal railing at a waterfront. The man on the left has short dark hair and a light beard, wearing a light grey t-shirt with a text graphic and jeans, leaning back on the railing. The man on the right wears a blue baseball cap, a yellow t-shirt, and dark track pants. Both figures are surrounded by a thick white cutout outline that separates them from the sketchy background. The background shows a loose pencil sketch of a pier, water, and a building in the distance. Handwritten doodles surround them, including text that says 'NIGHT VIBES' with an arrow, 'DUO', and small stars. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same."3. "A comic-style ink sketch on lined notebook paper shows a young man with curly hair in a side profile, looking down. He wears a yellow t-shirt with a graphic on the back. He is standing at night in a park with a large tree, a modern street lamp, and a fence, all rendered in black and white. Speech bubbles around him read "NIGHT VIBES", "YELLOW TEE", and "SIDE PROFILE". The drawing is framed by doodles, stars, arrows, and scribbles. The style is a black and white pen drawing with yellow color only on his shirt. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same."4. "A hand-drawn sketch art style on lined notebook paper showing a young man with curly hair wearing a blue baseball cap and a yellow t-shirt with a small white logo on the chest. He is standing and looking off to the side with a serious expression. The background is a loose pencil sketch of trees and a tall modern light pole. The character has a white sticker-like outline. The page is filled with handwritten speech bubbles reading 'NIGHT VIBES', 'BLUE CAP', 'YELLOW TEE', and 'COOL DUDE'. There are doodles of stars, a question mark, and scribbles scattered around the paper. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same.".5. "A hand-drawn ink and color sketch on lined notebook paper shows a young man with curly hair wearing a blue baseball cap and a yellow t-shirt. He is standing, smiling broadly with his hand on his chest. The background is a night scene with trees and a white architectural structure, rendered in color. The character has a white sticker-like outline. Speech bubbles around him read "BLUE CAP" and "HAPPY DUDE". Stars, arrows, and scribbles are also doodled on the paper. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same."6. "A detailed colored pencil and marker sketch illustration on lined notebook paper. The subject is a man with a full dark beard, styled hair, and dark sunglasses, wearing a vibrant yellow leather biker jacket with zippers and a belt, a white t-shirt, matching yellow pants, and a wristwatch. He is standing and posing, holding the lapel of his jacket with his left hand. The background is filled with red and yellow hand-drawn doodles, stars, squiggles, abstract patterns, and text. The text reads: "YELLOW JACKET!" on the top left with stars, "NYC STREET STYLE" on the top right, "SHARP LOOK" on the left with an arrow pointing to him, and "SUNGLASSES ON POINT" on the bottom right with an arrow. The texture of the paper and the colored drawing materials is evident throughout. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same."7. "A detailed colored pencil and marker sketch illustration on lined notebook paper featuring a cool young man with a short beard and styled brown hair. He is wearing dark sunglasses and a mustard-yellow hooded jacket with buttons, with his hands placed casually in the jacket pockets, layered over a white t-shirt. The character is outlined with a glowing red and orange aura. The background features the lines of the notebook paper and various handwritten text notes with arrows pointing to different parts of the subject. The text annotations read "COOL DUDE" in the top left, "STREET STYLE" and "SUNGLASSES" in the top right, "DOODLE ART", "AMAN ZAID", "RED & YELLOW PEN", and "SKETCHBOOK VIBES". The style uses sketchy strokes and cross-hatching. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same."8. "Create a hand-drawn portrait in red and yellow pen on lined notebook paper, in a playful doodle art style with comic-like annotations. The subject should have long, wavy hair and a friendly expression, exuding a warm and welcoming vibe. Dress her in a detailed patterned top, with the hand placed on her neck in a relaxed pose. Surround the subject with expressive, handwritten speech bubbles and doodles, such as 'HI!', 'WAVY!', 'GOOD VIBES!', and 'DOODLE ART!' in bold, fun fonts. Add whimsical elements like hearts, stars, arrows, and other abstract shapes around the portrait to create a light, energetic atmosphere. The outline should have a bold glow, with realistic pen strokes that reflect a natural, hand-drawn texture. Ensure the illustration conveys a lively and positive mood, with an emphasis on joyful expression and dynamic energy. Use the red and yellow color scheme to enhance the spontaneous and vibrant look.".9. "A realistic ballpoint pen sketch on a lined spiral notebook page featuring a young woman looking back over her shoulder with a mysterious expression. She has long, thick wavy hair rendered in detailed red ink and is wearing a bindhi on her forehead. She is draped in a shawl or saree featuring a geometric zigzag chevron pattern filled with green, yellow, and reddish cross-hatching. The sketch is surrounded by playful doodles including yellow stars, lightning bolts, and question marks. There are speech bubbles with the text "COOL HAIR!", "WHO IS SHE?", "WHO IS MYSTERY LOOK", and "ART!". The drawing style uses red ballpoint pen for outlines and shading, with touches of yellow and green. The background is standard white lined paper with a visible spiral binding on the left and a red margin line. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same."10. "A realistic ballpoint pen sketch on a sheet of vintage lined notebook paper, depicting a smiling young woman with wavy hair and sunglasses resting on top of her head. She is wearing a patterned kurta or top with subtle embroidery and is carrying a tote bag over her shoulder, with one hand raised near her neck. The drawing is rendered in detailed red ink with cross-hatching. The figure is surrounded by a glowing, scribbled orange-yellow highlighter outline. Playful doodle elements include speech bubbles containing the text "HEY YOU!", "COOL", and "COOL VIBES", along with text with arrows pointing to her that reads "WILD & FREE!". The paper looks slightly aged and crumpled with blue horizontal lines and a red vertical margin. Don't change the face, make sure the face is the same." 11. "Create a hand-drawn portrait in red and yellow pen on notebook paper, inspired by doodle art and comic annotations. The illustration should maintain a full likeness of the subject, with expressive lines and spontaneous gestures. Include a bold outline glow around the portrait. Add handwritten notes around the image, creating a playful and spontaneous feel. Incorporate realistic pen stroke texture, with emphasis on fine details and the organic flow of the lines. The final image should be in 4k resolution." 12. "A hand-drawn comic panel on lined notebook paper shows a young South Asian man with curly black hair and a wide smile in a dynamic, low-crouching pose on a sidewalk at night. He wears a yellow t-shirt, black pants, and chunky white sneakers. His right hand is on the ground. Speech bubbles around him read 'DYNAMIC POSE!', 'NIGHT', and 'READY!'. A question mark and star symbols are also present. In the background is a sketchy metal fence and a building facade with a sign 'COOPERS OF TUTI'. The drawing is in pen and ink with marker shading. डिस्क्लेमर : सदर लेख फक्त सामान्य माहितीसाठी आहे. सकाळ माध्यम समूह अशा कोणत्याही गोष्टींची पुष्टी करत नाही. अधिक तपशीलांसाठी तुम्ही तज्ज्ञांचे मार्गदर्शन घेऊ शकता..