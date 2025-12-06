विज्ञान-तंत्र

Hand Drawn Doodle Art Portraits: जेमिनी नॅनोवर बनवा हाताने काढलेले डूडल आर्ट पोर्टेट, हे घ्या बेस्ट AI फोटो एडिटिंग प्रॉम्प्ट

how to create hand-drawn doodle portraits using AI: हाताने काढलेल्या डूडल आर्ट, नोटबुक स्केचेस आणि व्हायरल प्रोफाइल पिक्चर बनवायचे असेल तर गुगल जेमिनी आय फोटो एडिटिंगचे हे १२ बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट वापरुन सोशल मिडियावर लाखो लाइक्स आणि कमेंट्स मिळवा.
best doodle art prompts for Gemini Nano

Sakal

Puja Bonkile
Gemini Nano creative art prompts for photo transformation: गुगल जेमिनी एआय मध्ये स्मार्ट प्रॉम्प्टिंगच्या काही शब्दांसह तुमच्या साध्या सेल्फीला व्हायरल, स्केचबुक-शैलीतील डूडल पोर्ट्रेटमध्ये बदलू शकता. तुम्ही पुढील प्रॉम्प्ट वापरुन फोटोंना काही सेकंदातच नोटबुक-स्टाइल ड्रॉइंग , पेन स्केचेस आणि कॉमिक-स्टाइल डूडलमध्ये तयार करु करतात.

जेमिनीच्या इमेज-जनरेशन आणि फोटो-एडिटिंग पॉवरचा वापर करून, नवीन लोक देखील पेन स्ट्रोक, आउटलाइन आणि चेहऱ्याभोवती मजेदार शब्द हाताने काढलेले इफेक्ट्स मिळवू शकतात, जे इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट, यूट्यूब थंबनेल्स, प्रोफाइल पिक्चर्स किंवा क्रिएटिव्ह क्लायंट वर्कसाठी बेस्ट आहेत.

