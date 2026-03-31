Dhurandhar 2 Trend : धुरंधर स्टाइल पर्सनल पोस्टरचा ट्रेंड व्हायरल; 'हे' प्रॉम्प्ट वापरुन तुमच्या फोटोला द्या जबरदस्त लुक

सध्या ‘धुरंधर: द रिव्हेंज’ केवळ बॉक्स ऑफिसवरच नाही तर सोशल मीडियावरही धुमाकूळ घालतोय. लोक चित्रपटाच्या त्या आगडोंब पार्श्वभूमी, नाट्यमय प्रकाश आणि हिरोच्या जबरदस्त पोजेसारखे पोस्टर्स बनवत आहेत. आता या ट्रेंडमध्ये तुम्हीही सामील व्हा. तुमचा स्वतःचा फोटो घेऊन धुरंधर स्टाइल भन्नाट मूवी पोस्टर तयार करा. अगदी काही मिनिटांत तुम्हीही लार्जर दॅन लाइफ हिरो बनू शकता..हे करण्यासाठी दोन सोप्या मार्ग आहेत. एक ChatGPT ने आणि दुसरा Google Gemini ने. दोन्हीही अगदी सोपे आहेत.The Prompt“A dramatic Bollywood action movie poster in Dhurandhar style, featuring a powerful protagonist in a heroic stance, intense expression, rugged look, slightly messy hair and light beard, wearing a dark outfit. Background filled with fire, smoke, explosions and a chaotic city battlefield. Strong orange and teal tones, cinematic lighting, high contrast shadows, dust particles in the air. Low-angle shot for a larger-than-life feel. Add sweat, subtle blood marks and dramatic storm clouds. Ultra-detailed face, sharp focus, 8K quality. Add bold metallic title text ‘DHURANDHAR’ at the bottom with glowing edges.”.Fridge Safety Tips : फ्रीजचा ब्लास्ट! उन्हाळ्यात अजिबात करू नका 'या' 4 चुका; नाहीतर बॉम्बसारखा फुटेल रेफ्रिजरेटर.ChatGPT ने पोस्टर कसे बनवावे?सर्वप्रथम तुमच्या फोन किंवा लॅपटॉपवर ChatGPT उघडा. इमेज जनरेशन विभागात जा. तिथे तुमची एक स्पष्ट फोटो अपलोड करा. पूर्ण शरीराची किंवा कमरेवरची फोटो चांगली काम करते, कारण त्यात AI ला जास्त माहिती मिळते.नंतर एक चांगला प्रॉम्प्ट लिहा. प्रॉम्प्ट जितका स्पष्ट आणि तपशीलवार असेल तितकी पोस्टर चांगली येईल. उदाहरणार्थ – “Make me a stunning movie poster in a flamboyant style. Fiery background, dramatic lighting, hero pose, cinematic look.” Paste this prompt with your photo and hit the generate button. Wait a minute or two. If the first image comes out a little different, make small changes to the prompt by changing the clothes, mood, or background and try again. After a couple of tries, you will get the perfect cinematic poster.".Call Scams : जर तुमच्या मोबाईलवर येत आहे सायलेंट फोन; तर सावध व्हा, नवा AI फ्रॉड करेल बँक खाते रिकामे, पाहा सुरक्षित कसे राहाल.Google Gemini ने कसे बनवावे?Gemini वापरणेही तितकेच सोपे आहे. Gemini उघडा, अटॅचमेंट ऑप्शनने तुमची फोटो अपलोड करा. त्याच प्रॉम्प्टला पेस्ट करा. इथेही तुम्ही कपडे, मूड किंवा पार्श्वभूमी तुमच्या आवडीप्रमाणे बदलू शकता. इमेज तयार झाल्यावर ती पहा, आवडली नाही तर प्रॉम्प्ट सुधारून पुन्हा तयार करा. शेवटी तुमची आवडती इमेज डाउनलोड करा.या ट्रेंडमुळे लोक स्वतःला डुरंधरसारखा दिसणारा हिरो बनवत आहेत. तुम्हीही हे ट्राय करा आणि तुमची पोस्टर सोशल मीडियावर शेअर करा. मित्रांना दाखवा की तुम्हीही आता धुरंधर स्टाइलमध्ये आहात.सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.