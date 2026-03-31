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Dhurandhar 2 Trend : धुरंधर स्टाइल पर्सनल पोस्टरचा ट्रेंड व्हायरल; 'हे' प्रॉम्प्ट वापरुन तुमच्या फोटोला द्या जबरदस्त लुक

Dhurandhar 2 Viral Poster AI Prompts to craete image : धुरंधर 2 च्या व्हायरल पोस्टरसारखे स्वतःचे मूवी पोस्टर कसे बनवायचे? जाणून घ्या
Best AI Prompts for your Dhurandhar 2 Cinematic Poster

Best AI Prompts for your Dhurandhar 2 Cinematic Poster

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Saisimran Ghashi
Updated on

सध्या ‘धुरंधर: द रिव्हेंज’ केवळ बॉक्स ऑफिसवरच नाही तर सोशल मीडियावरही धुमाकूळ घालतोय. लोक चित्रपटाच्या त्या आगडोंब पार्श्वभूमी, नाट्यमय प्रकाश आणि हिरोच्या जबरदस्त पोजेसारखे पोस्टर्स बनवत आहेत. आता या ट्रेंडमध्ये तुम्हीही सामील व्हा. तुमचा स्वतःचा फोटो घेऊन धुरंधर स्टाइल भन्नाट मूवी पोस्टर तयार करा. अगदी काही मिनिटांत तुम्हीही लार्जर दॅन लाइफ हिरो बनू शकता.

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