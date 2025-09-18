विज्ञान-तंत्र

Google Gemini AI Photo Prompt: तेच ते प्रॉम्प्ट वापरून कंटाळला आहात? सुंदर फोटोसाठी स्वत:च बनवा 'असे' क्रिएटिव्ह प्रॉम्प्ट

गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून सर्वजन Google Gemini Nano Banana AI फोटो बनवण्यासाठी दिलेले एकच प्रॉम्प्ट वापरत आहोत. पण तुम्हाला जर यापेक्षा वेगळे फोटो बनवायचे असेल तर स्वत:च क्रिएटिव्ह प्रॉम्प्ट तयार करून सुंदर फोटो जनरेट करू शकता.
Google Gemini AI Photo Prompt: तेच ते प्रॉम्प्ट वापरून कंटाळला आहात? सुंदर फोटोसाठी स्वत:च बनवा 'असे' क्रिएटिव्ह प्रॉम्प्ट

Sakal

पुजा बोनकिले
Updated on
Summary

गुगल जेमिनीच्या नवीन इमेज जनरेशन फीचरमुळे तुम्ही स्वतःचे कस्टम प्रॉम्प्ट तयार करून अनोखे फोटो बनवू शकता.

यामुळे तुम्हाला विविध पोर्ट्रेट्स, पार्श्वभूमी आणि शैलींमध्ये प्रयोग करता येतो.

ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध प्रॉम्प्टपेक्षा स्वतःचे प्रॉम्प्ट वापरल्यास अधिक आकर्षक फोटो तयार करू शकता.

How to create creative photo prompts for Google Gemini AI: गुगल जेमिनी एआय नॅनो बनाना ट्रेंडने सोशल मिडियावर तुफान धुमाकुळ घातला आहे. गुगल जेमिनी वर प्रॉम्प्ट टाकताच काही क्षणातच हकटे फोटो तयाक मिळताच. हा ट्रेंड सर्वजणच फॉलो करत आहेत. बरेच लोक ऑनलाइन आधीच उपलब्ध असलेल्या प्रॉम्प्ट वापरतात, परंतु यामुळे प्रत्येकासाठी सारखेच फोटो मिळतात. तुमचे स्वतःचे कस्टम प्रॉम्प्ट लिहून, तुम्ही खरोखरच सुंदर फोटो तयार करू शकता. जर तुम्हाला तुमचे स्वतःचे प्रॉम्प्ट लिहिण्यात अडचण येत असेल, तर पुढील गोष्टी लक्षात ठेऊ शकता.

Loading content, please wait...
Social Media
Google
artificial intelligence
photo
Photographs
Google Gemini
3D Printing Technology
Viral social media trends
3D modeling tool
Google Gemini AI
Nano Banana AI tool
Instagram 3D trends
3D photo creation
Retro Saree Trend
90s Nostalgia
Retro photography prompts
Photography tips
AI tools and personal data

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com