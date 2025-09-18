Google Gemini AI Photo Prompt: तेच ते प्रॉम्प्ट वापरून कंटाळला आहात? सुंदर फोटोसाठी स्वत:च बनवा 'असे' क्रिएटिव्ह प्रॉम्प्ट

गुगल जेमिनीच्या नवीन इमेज जनरेशन फीचरमुळे तुम्ही स्वतःचे कस्टम प्रॉम्प्ट तयार करून अनोखे फोटो बनवू शकता. यामुळे तुम्हाला विविध पोर्ट्रेट्स, पार्श्वभूमी आणि शैलींमध्ये प्रयोग करता येतो. ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध प्रॉम्प्टपेक्षा स्वतःचे प्रॉम्प्ट वापरल्यास अधिक आकर्षक फोटो तयार करू शकता. .How to create creative photo prompts for Google Gemini AI: गुगल जेमिनी एआय नॅनो बनाना ट्रेंडने सोशल मिडियावर तुफान धुमाकुळ घातला आहे. गुगल जेमिनी वर प्रॉम्प्ट टाकताच काही क्षणातच हकटे फोटो तयाक मिळताच. हा ट्रेंड सर्वजणच फॉलो करत आहेत. बरेच लोक ऑनलाइन आधीच उपलब्ध असलेल्या प्रॉम्प्ट वापरतात, परंतु यामुळे प्रत्येकासाठी सारखेच फोटो मिळतात. तुमचे स्वतःचे कस्टम प्रॉम्प्ट लिहून, तुम्ही खरोखरच सुंदर फोटो तयार करू शकता. जर तुम्हाला तुमचे स्वतःचे प्रॉम्प्ट लिहिण्यात अडचण येत असेल, तर पुढील गोष्टी लक्षात ठेऊ शकता. .सामान्य प्रॉम्प्टची रचाना "Convert the uploaded image of [person] into a [style] image. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of [new setting]. The image should feature [lighting and colour elements], and the overall mood should be [desired mood]"..तुम्ही पुढी गोष्टी लक्षात ठेऊ शकताव्यक्तीगत निवड करावीthe womanthe manthe couplethe childthe girlthe boy.स्टाइल निवडाretro-stylecinematichyper-realistic studiovintage Bollywood-inspiredblack-and-white portraitanime-stylecyberpunkwatercolor paintingstreet photography.नविन सेटिंगa bustling 1950s city street with classic cars and neon signsan elegant, dimly lit 1940s jazz club, seated at a small table near the stagea futuristic 1980s-inspired cityscape with flying cars and glowing holographic billboardsa sunlit living room from the 1970s with floral wallpaper and vintage furniturea rustic 1960s roadside diner, leaning against a vintage jukeboxa teacher in a classroom, leaning against a wooden deska relaxed camping chair by a tranquil riverbanka bustling futuristic street market with vibrant, holographic advertisementsa serene, snowy mountain landscape at duskan underwater fantasy world with glowing coral and ethereal sea creatures.Nano Banana Image : गुगल जेमिनी वापरुन तयार करा सुंदर फोटो, ट्राय करा 'हे' 5 भन्नाट प्रॉम्प्ट.लाइटिंग आणि कलर इलेमेंन्टस् warm, soft lighting reminiscent of a sepia-toned photographthe dramatic glow of vintage neon signs and moody shadowsbright, high-key lighting with pastel color grading, typical of 1950s advertisementsa grainy, slightly desaturated film look with soft, natural lightsoft and moody lighting with deep shadows and subtle highlightsbold, neon-lit colors and sharp contrastswarm, golden-hour lighting with subtle lens flarevibrant, saturated colors with dynamic light sources and reflectionsa dark, moody atmosphere with a single, sharp spotlightethereal, soft blue and green light filtering through water.फोटो मुड निवडाnostalgic and serene, evoking a sense of peaceful reflectionlively and vibrant, full of energy and classic charmcozy and intimate, with a warm, inviting atmospheredreamlike and melancholic, with a hint of mysterysophisticated and intimatecyberpunk and energeticclassic and intellectualcalm and introspectiveromantic and free-spiritedinnocent and joyful.Google Gemini AI मध्ये क्रिएटिव्ह प्रॉम्प्ट कसे बनवावे?विशिष्ट थीम, रंग, आणि डिटेल्सचा समावेश करून युनिक प्रॉम्प्ट डिझाइन करा, जसे की "सूर्यास्तातील जंगलातील रहस्यमय घर". .प्रॉम्प्ट बनवताना कोणत्या गोष्टी लक्षात ठेवाव्यात? स्पष्टता, सर्जनशीलता, आणि व्हिज्युअल डिटेल्सवर लक्ष द्या, जसे की प्रकाश, मूड, आणि पार्श्वभूमी..Gemini AI फोटो प्रॉम्प्टमध्ये कोणत्या शैली वापरता येतील? रिअॅलिस्टिक, फॅנטसी, मिनिमलिस्टिक, किंवा ॲबस्ट्रॅक्ट शैली वापरून वैविध्यपूर्ण फोटो बनवता येतात..माझे फोटो प्रॉम्प्ट युनिक कसे बनवावे?वैयक्तिक अनुभव, भावना, आणि विशिष्ट थीम्सचा समावेश करून प्रॉम्प्टला वैयक्तिक टच द्या..डिस्क्लेमर : सदर लेख फक्त सामान्य माहितीसाठी आहे. सकाळ माध्यम समूह अशा कोणत्याही गोष्टींची पुष्टी करत नाही. अधिक तपशीलांसाठी तुम्ही तज्ज्ञांचे मार्गदर्शन घेऊ शकता..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.