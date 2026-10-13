Navratri 2026: नवरात्रीचे ९ दिवस, ९ रंग! खास AI फोटो बनवण्यासाठी आकर्षक Prompts, पाहा संपूर्ण यादी... बनवा तुमचा सुंदर फोटो!

नवरात्रीचे नऊ दिवस आणि नऊ रंग यांना विशेष महत्त्व आहे. प्रत्येक दिवशी देवीच्या वेगवेगळ्या रूपांची पूजा करताना पारंपरिक रंगांचे कपडे परिधान करण्याचीही खास परंपरा आहे. आता या उत्सवाची रंगत AI फोटोच्या माध्यमातून अधिक आकर्षक बनवता येऊ शकते. २०२६ च्या नवरात्रीसाठी तुमच्या फोटोला पारंपरिक गुजराती चनिया चोळी, आकर्षक लेहेंगा, सुंदर साडी, पारंपरिक दागिने आणि गरबा-दांडियाच्या देखण्या वातावरणात रूपांतरित करण्यासाठी खास AI फोटो प्रॉम्प्ट्स येथे देण्यात आले आहेत. स्वतःचा फोटो अपलोड करून हे प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरल्यास नवरात्रीच्या विविध दिवसांसाठी आकर्षक आणि वास्तवदर्शी फोटो तयार करता येतील. यामध्ये नऊ दिवसांचे रंग, पारंपरिक पोशाख, लहान मुलांचे फोटो, जोडप्यांचे फोटो आणि गरब्याच्या खास शैलीतील फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी वेगवेगळे पर्याय दिले आहेत..Navratri Day 1 – OrangeTransform the uploaded photo into a photorealistic Sharad Navratri portrait while preserving the person's face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle, body proportions, and identity exactly as in the original image. Dress her in an elegant orange Gujarati chaniya choli with intricate mirror work, embroidered details, and traditional oxidized jewelry. Place her at a beautifully decorated Garba ground filled with warm string lights, marigold garlands, colorful festive decorations, and softly blurred dancers in the background. She is standing confidently while holding two decorated dandiya sticks. Warm golden-hour lighting, natural skin texture, realistic fabric details, cinematic DSLR photography, shallow depth of field, festive atmosphere, vertical 4:5 portrait. Do not change the face or body shape.Navratri Day 2 – WhiteTurn the uploaded photo into an elegant Navratri Day 2 portrait. Keep the person's face, identity, skin tone, hairstyle, body proportions, and facial features unchanged. Dress her in a graceful white saree with subtle gold embroidery and a traditional sleeveless blouse. Add delicate gold earrings, bangles, a small bindi, and natural festive makeup. Place her near a beautifully decorated Indian temple entrance with glowing diyas, jasmine flowers, and soft golden lights. Calm devotional atmosphere, soft morning light, realistic photography, natural skin texture, detailed fabric folds, cinematic depth of field, premium Indian festive portrait, vertical 4:5 composition..Navratri Day 3 – RedEdit the uploaded photo into a dramatic Navratri Day 3 fashion portrait. Preserve the person's original face, facial structure, skin tone, hairstyle, body proportions, and identity exactly. Dress her in a rich red lehenga with gold embroidery, mirror-work details, and a matching dupatta flowing naturally. Add traditional jhumka earrings, bangles, and a subtle red bindi. She is holding colorful dandiya sticks in a dynamic dancing pose at a lively Navratri celebration. Surround her with warm festive lights, blurred dancers, marigold decorations, and glowing lanterns. Cinematic night photography, realistic movement, natural skin texture, sharp facial details, dramatic warm lighting, high-end festive editorial style, vertical 4:5.Navratri Day 4 – Royal BlueTransform the uploaded portrait into a glamorous Navratri Day 4 look while keeping the person's face, identity, hairstyle, skin tone, body shape, and proportions unchanged. Dress her in a royal blue chaniya choli covered with intricate silver mirror work and detailed Gujarati embroidery. Add oxidized silver jewelry, layered necklaces, bangles, and statement earrings. Place her at an elegant nighttime Garba venue illuminated by fairy lights and decorative lanterns. Capture her mid-spin with the lehenga naturally flowing around her. Cinematic blue-and-gold lighting, photorealistic skin, crisp textile details, realistic motion, premium DSLR photography, festive Indian fashion editorial, vertical 4:5 portrait.Navratri Day 5 – YellowCreate a bright and joyful Navratri Day 5 portrait from the uploaded photo. Preserve the person's real face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle, identity, and natural body proportions exactly. Dress her in a vibrant yellow Bandhani-style lehenga or saree with traditional red and gold detailing. Add elegant Indian jewelry, bangles, and a subtle festive bindi. Surround her with hanging marigold garlands, flower decorations, glowing diyas, and warm sunlight. Give the scene a cheerful daytime Navratri celebration atmosphere. Photorealistic photography, natural facial details, realistic textile texture, soft golden lighting, vivid but realistic colors, editorial Indian festive photography, vertical 4:5..Navratri Day 6 – GreenTransform the uploaded image into a traditional Navratri Day 6 portrait while preserving the person's exact face, skin tone, hairstyle, facial features, identity, and body proportions. Dress her in an elegant green Gujarati lehenga with handcrafted mirror work, colorful embroidery, and a matching dupatta. Add traditional oxidized jewelry, a maang tikka, layered necklace, jhumkas, and bangles. Place her inside a beautifully decorated heritage courtyard prepared for Navratri celebrations, with lanterns, floral decorations, and subtle festive lights. Natural standing pose, confident expression, photorealistic Indian fashion photography, cinematic lighting, realistic skin and fabric texture, shallow depth of field, vertical 4:5.Navratri Day 7 – GreyEdit the uploaded photo into a sophisticated Navratri Day 7 fashion portrait. Keep the person's original face, identity, facial features, hairstyle, skin tone, and body proportions unchanged. Dress her in a luxurious grey and silver lehenga decorated with reflective mirror work, metallic embroidery, and elegant bead details. Add statement silver jewelry and refined festive makeup. Place her in a premium Navratri venue with warm fairy lights and soft golden bokeh contrasting with the cool silver outfit. Elegant standing pose, cinematic editorial lighting, realistic skin texture, highly detailed fabric, premium fashion photography, sophisticated festive mood, vertical 4:5 portrait.Navratri Day 8 – PurpleTransform the uploaded photo into an elegant Navratri Day 8 portrait inspired by Durga Ashtami. Preserve the person's real face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle, identity, and natural body proportions exactly. Dress her in a rich purple saree or lehenga with detailed gold embroidery, traditional jewelry, bangles, and a small red bindi. Place her in a beautifully decorated festive setting with glowing diyas, lotus flowers, marigold garlands, and subtle Durga Puja decorations in the background. Give her a graceful and confident pose. Warm cinematic lighting, realistic photography, natural skin details, luxurious fabric textures, respectful festive atmosphere, high-end Indian editorial portrait, vertical 4:5..Navratri Day 9 – Peacock GreenCreate a stunning Navratri Day 9 finale portrait from the uploaded photo. Preserve the person's face, identity, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle, body shape, and proportions exactly as in the original image. Dress her in a luxurious peacock-green lehenga featuring intricate gold embroidery, mirror work, and subtle blue-green accents inspired by peacock feathers. Add elegant traditional Indian jewelry and matching bangles. Place her at a grand Maha Navami celebration with glowing decorative arches, diyas, flowers, and a beautifully illuminated Garba venue. Confident elegant pose, rich cinematic lighting, photorealistic skin texture, highly detailed clothing, premium festive fashion photography, celebratory finale atmosphere, vertical 4:5.Navratri Kids Portrait"Use the uploaded photo as the ONLY identity reference. Keep face, skin tone, age, hairstyle, and proportions accurate. Dress the subject in colorful Navratri festive wear (ghaghra-choli/lehenga for girls, kurta-jacket for boys), with bangles, small bindi/tilak, and a pair of dandiya sticks."Use the uploaded photo as the ONLY identity reference. Keep face, skin tone, age, hairstyle, and proportions accurate. Dress the subject in colorful Navratri festive wear (ghaghra-choli/lehenga for girls, kurta-jacket for boys), with bangles, small bindi/tilak, and a pair of dandiya sticks. Scene / Environment Minimal studio set with a warm beige / terracotta seamless backdrop and a subtle festive hint (very soft out-of-focus marigold garland corners or faint bokeh dots, not cluttered). Action / Motion Still pose, gentle confident smile. Hold dandiya neatly with correct grip in both hands (no motion blur, clean fingers). Composition Full-body or 3/4 body, centered, clean negative space above/around the subject, wardrobe fully visible, shadow visible on backdrop. Style & Mood Premium festive kids editorial, warm + cinematic, “studio luxury” vibe, rich textures, elegant celebration energy, realistic and refined (not cartoon/anime). Lighting (make it stronger, less flat) Three-light cinematic studio setup: Key light: warm key from front-left (softbox) with crisp falloff to shape cheeks and outfit embroidery. Fill: very soft low-intensity fill from front-right to keep shadows readable. Rim/kicker: warm rim light from back-right to outline hair/shoulders and make jewelry sparkle. Background light: a controlled spotlight (gobo optional) to create a gentle halo/gradient behind the subject. Shadow: keep ONE clean, well-defined shadow cast on the backdrop (slightly offset), with a soft edge—not harsh flash. Add subtle floating dust/bokeh sparkle in the air near the lights for depth (very light, tasteful). Camera Angle Eye-level, 50–85mm portrait look, shallow depth of field but keep full outfit sharp."Navratri Couple Portrait"Subject: Two people (use uploaded faces as identity reference, keep facial features/skin tone/hairline exact), standing close together, smiling gently at camera, holding a small festive puja thali/diya tray together (gold/brass, tiny lamps, marigold petals). Traditional Navratri outfits: woman in rich pink/magenta lehenga or saree with embroidery + bangles/jhumkas; man in matching kurta (pink/maroon) with subtle zari details. Natural proportions, clean hands. Scene / Environment: Nighttime Navratri/Garba venue or temple fairground; distant Durga idol or decorated pandal softly visible behind them; warm fairy lights and festive bokeh all around; faint crowd silhouettes blurred. Action / Motion: Still pose for a candid “festival photo,” slight lean toward each other, calm joyful energy, steady hands holding the tray. Composition: Medium shot (waist-up), couple centered, faces unobstructed, idol/lights placed in the background center-left as a soft highlight, strong depth layering. Style & Mood: Photorealistic cinematic festival portrait, romantic + devotional, premium Bollywood look, elegant and warm, authentic Indian celebration vibe. Lighting: Warm golden string-light backlight + soft key light on faces, gentle rim light on hair/shoulders, glowing practical lights in background, subtle haze for bloom, no harsh flash. Camera Angle: Eye-level, 85mm portrait look, shallow depth of field, creamy bokeh. Quality: Ultra-detailed skin texture and fabric weave, realistic jewelry reflections, crisp eyes, 4K/8K, no text, no watermark, no extra people in focus, no deformed fingers.".Elon Musk Target Mukesh Ambani: ‘प्रिय पंतप्रधान अंबानी...’ एलॉन मस्क यांची मुकेश अंबानींवर उपरोधिक टीका; नेमका वाद काय?.Grand Durga Pandal Portrait"Subject: Use the uploaded photo as the ONLY identity reference. One person in red/gold or jewel-tone heavy embroidered lehenga/saree with premium jewelry. Scene / Environment: Grand Durga pandal corridor with arches, garlands, diyas, warm lights, distant crowd blurred. Action / Motion: Walking toward camera with confident elegance. Dupatta trailing slightly, natural stride. Composition: Full-body hero center. Strong leading lines from arches. Clear depth layers (foreground subject sharp, background dreamy). Style & Mood: Epic festive cinematic, powerful, radiant, luxury film-still aesthetic, refined color grading. Lighting: Strong warm backlight + soft key on face. Rim glow on silhouette. Bokeh fairy lights. Mild haze for cinematic depth, controlled highlights. Camera Angle: Slight low angle, 35–50mm cinematic, shallow depth of field. Quality: Photorealistic 4K, realistic hands and face, no over-saturation, no watermark."Traditional Garba Pose Portrait"Use uploaded photo as ONLY identity reference. One person in heavily embroidered lehenga/ghaghra-choli or festive kurta, layered jewelry + bangles, hair with gajra. Scene/Environment Clean studio, solid warm terracotta background. Action/Motion (action process) Elegant Garba pose: one arm raised, other at waist; subtle twirl so skirt flares naturally (motion captured mid-swing). Composition Full-body, subject slightly off-center for skirt space, tidy silhouette. Style & Mood High-end fashion editorial meets cultural festivity; graceful, confident, celebratory, cinematic yet realistic. Lighting Soft warm spotlight + gentle rim light to separate outfit; micro-sparkle on mirror-work; shadows clean, not harsh. Camera Angle Slight low angle for hero presence; 50mm/85mm look, shallow DOF. Quality(accuracy) Photorealistic 4K, natural skin pores, accurate hands, no text/logo."Navratri Dandiya Torch Portrait"Subject: Use the uploaded photo as the ONLY identity reference. One dancer in vibrant mirror-work lehenga with heavy bangles/jewelry. Holding two glowing festival torches (or lit dandiya). Scene / Environment: Night festival stage / Garba ground with deep background, warm fairy lights, floating petals, subtle haze. Action / Motion: Mid-spin with skirt swirling. Petals and glitter particles frozen mid-air. Strong readable pose, no heavy blur. Composition: Full-body centered. Keep face unobstructed. Particle “wings”/trail behind without covering subject. Style & Mood: Magical but believable cinematic realism: sacred, dreamy, celebratory, elegant (not game/anime). Lighting: Torch light acts as practical warm key. Soft rim light to outline the silhouette. Volumetric haze for glow. Controlled exposure, no blown highlights. Camera Angle: Eye-level or slight low angle, 50mm cinematic, shallow depth of field. Quality: Photorealistic 4K, clean glow control, sharp fabric textures, accurate anatomy, no text/logo/watermark."Navratri Couple Dandiya Portrait"Subject: Use the uploaded photo(s) as the ONLY identity reference (2 people if provided). Dress both in vibrant Navratri attire with jewelry and bangles. Each holds dandiya sticks. Scene / Environment: Nighttime Garba ground with warm fairy lights, buntings, blurred dancers, rangoli hints on the floor, subtle haze. Action / Motion: Mid-tap moment: dandiya sticks touching clearly. Natural fabric movement (dupattas and skirt flow). Smiling eye contact. Composition: Medium-full shot. Couple centered. Keep sticks visible and readable. Background crowd softly blurred. Style & Mood: Bollywood festive realism: energetic, romantic, warm, lively, premium and not messy. Lighting: Warm practical lights + soft key light on faces. Creamy bokeh. Subtle volumetric haze for glow, natural skin tones. Camera Angle: Eye-level, 35–50mm cinematic, shallow depth of field. Quality: Photorealistic 4K, accurate stick contact, correct shadows/occlusion, no extra limbs, no artifacts.".Laptop Mobile Cleaning Tips: मोबाईल बाथरूमपासून बेडरूमपर्यंत कुठेही नेता? मग जंतूंचा संपर्क कमी करण्यासाठी स्वच्छतेच्या 'या' टिप्स वापराच.सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. 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