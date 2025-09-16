Retro Photo Prompt For Men : मुलींनी खूप AI फोटो बनवले! आता मुलांची बारी..Retro स्टाइल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर...'हे' घ्या 10 प्रॉम्प्ट

Retro photo prompt for men : सध्या सोशल मीडियावर एक ट्रेंड खूप व्हायरल होत आहे. जिथे बघाल तिथे तुम्हाला Retro फोटो, 3D फोटो दिसतील. यामध्ये पण खूप व्हरायटी आहे हा..ज्यामध्ये कपल फोटो, साडीचे फोटो, अस्थेटिक फोटो बनवले जात आहेत. गुगल जेमिनीवर मुली, महिला जास्त प्रमाणात फोटो बनवत आहेत. पण पुरुषांसाठी फारसे प्रॉम्प्ट उपलब्ध नाहीत. आज आम्ही तुम्हाला काही खास फोटो प्रॉम्प्ट देणार आहे जे आहे असे जेमिनीवर कॉपी पेस्ट करून मुले त्यांचे सुंदर, आकर्षक Retro फोटो बनवू शकाल. .prompt for gemini ai retro style menPrompt 1Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect plain chiffon dark green shirt and beige colour pants Pinteresty aesthetic retro outfit . It must feel like a 90s movie dark brown wavy curly hair with a small flower tucked visibly into his curls and romanticising windy environment. The guy is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on his face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective..Prompt 2Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image based on the reference picture but with the boy wearing a perfect plain red kurta in a Pinterest aesthetic, retro style reminiscent of a 90s movie. The boy has black with brown shade hair, romanticising the windy environment. He is standing against a solid wall with deep shadows and high contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with golden tones evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured, and the expression on his face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective..google gemini nano banana ai man photo promptPrompt 3Convert the uploaded image of the man into a cinematic image. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a serene, snowy mountain landscape at dusk. The image should feature soft and moody lighting with deep shadows and subtle highlights, and the overall mood should be calm and introspective..Prompt 4Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect red wine color Pinteresty aesthetic retro shirt with white pant and holding a rose flower in hands. It must feel like a 90s movie and romanticising windy environment. The boy is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective..Prompt 5Convert the uploaded image of the man into a hyper-realistic studio image. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of an mnc office. The image should feature a grainy, slightly desaturated film look with soft, natural light and the overall mood should be sophisticated and intimate..Prompt 6Convert, 4K HD realistic stunning portrait of a young Indian man with dark, wavy hair. He is wearing a translucent, elegant yellow kurta. He is looking slightly to his right, with a soft, serene expression. I want the same face as I uploaded, no alteration, 100% same. The background is a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct soft-edged shadow of his profile and hair on the wall behind him. The overall mood is retro and artistic..Prompt 7A surreal black and white cinematic portrait of a young man (same as reference photo) wearing headphones, eyes closed, lost in music. He is standing in a dimly lit room with a stack of books on a table beside him. Papers and books float around in mid-air, creating a dreamy motion blur effect. The lighting is dramatic, soft glow on his face, highlighting his relaxed expression. His shirt is loose and open, adding to the moody artistic vibe..Prompt 8Convert the uploaded image of the man into a cyberpunk image. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a bustling futuristic street market with vibrant, holographic advertisements. The image should feature bold, neon-lit colors and sharp contrasts, and the overall mood should be cyberpunk and energetic.