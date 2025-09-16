विज्ञान-तंत्र

Retro स्टाईल कपल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

Gemini couple photo prompt : गुगल जेमिनीवर Retro Couple Photo बनवण्यासाठीचे 10 प्रॉम्प्ट दिले आहेत,. हे आहे असे कॉपी पेस्ट करा आणि तुमचे सुंदर फोटो बनवा
Retro couple image prompt for gemini

Gemini Retro couple photo prompt

esakal

Saisimran Ghashi
Updated on

Retro couple prompt : सध्या सोशल मीडियावर गुगल जेमिनीच्या ट्रेंडने धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. यामध्ये वेगवेगळ्या प्रकारचे फोटो बनवले जात आहेत. 3D, RETRO आणि यासह अनेक ट्रेंड आहेत. पण सगळ्यात जास्त फेमस होत आहेत दोन ट्रेंड. एक म्हणजे साडीचा ट्रेंड आणि दूसरा म्हणजे कपल फोटो ट्रेंड. पण अनेकांना कपल फोटो हवे तसे मिळत नाहीयेत. कारण त्यांच्यायाकडून प्रॉम्प्ट देण्यात काहीतर गडबड होत आहे. अशात आम्ही तुम्हाला मस्त सोल्यूशन देत आहोत. इथे काही सोपे पण आकर्षक फोटो बनवण्यासाठी खास प्रॉम्प्ट देत आहोत.

Loading content, please wait...
trend
artificial intelligence
photo
Photographs
Trending Photos
trends
Google Gemini
Couple
Viral social media trends
Google Gemini AI
Instagram 3D trends
Retro Saree Trend
90s Nostalgia
Retro photography prompts

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com