Retro स्टाईल कपल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

Retro couple prompt : सध्या सोशल मीडियावर गुगल जेमिनीच्या ट्रेंडने धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. यामध्ये वेगवेगळ्या प्रकारचे फोटो बनवले जात आहेत. 3D, RETRO आणि यासह अनेक ट्रेंड आहेत. पण सगळ्यात जास्त फेमस होत आहेत दोन ट्रेंड. एक म्हणजे साडीचा ट्रेंड आणि दूसरा म्हणजे कपल फोटो ट्रेंड. पण अनेकांना कपल फोटो हवे तसे मिळत नाहीयेत. कारण त्यांच्यायाकडून प्रॉम्प्ट देण्यात काहीतर गडबड होत आहे. अशात आम्ही तुम्हाला मस्त सोल्यूशन देत आहोत. इथे काही सोपे पण आकर्षक फोटो बनवण्यासाठी खास प्रॉम्प्ट देत आहोत. .Retro Couple Photo Prompt1. Create a retro, vintage-inspired image – grainy yet luminous – of a romantic couple. The girl is draped in a flowing saree with perfect Pinterest-style elegance, her wavy curls adorned with a small flower tucked into her hair. The boy stands close beside her, dressed in a matching retro shirt, their outfits color-coordinated to amplify the cinematic harmony. They share a soft, romantic pose – the girl looking ahead with subtle grace while the boy gazes at her with intensity, evoking the aura of a 90s movie couple. A warm golden light casts dramatic shadows on the solid wall behind them, enhancing the mood with depth and mystery. The windy atmosphere lifts the saree slightly, adding motion and romantic charm, creating an enchanting, timeless cinematic effect..Gemini Couple Photo Prompt2.Create a retro, vintage-inspired image – grainy yet radiant – of a couple in a romantic pose. The girl is draped in a deep purple saree with subtle golden borders, exuding Pinterest-style retro elegance. Her wavy curls flow softly, a bright red flower tucked into her hair adding a bold, 90s charm. The boy, dressed in a matching purple retro shirt, stands close beside her, gently holding the edge of her saree pallu in a tender gesture, while gazing at her with affection. The girl looks back at him with a soft, graceful smile, capturing timeless chemistry. They stand against a plain wall where warm light and deep shadows create dramatic contrasts, enhancing the moody, cinematic essence. A gentle breeze lifts the saree slightly, adding motion and romantic allure, evoking the enchantment of a classic vintage movie scene..gemini couple photo prompt text copy and paste3. Create Image He will be holding my saree pallu in his hand, dressed in a retro style with a black shirt, carrying a Dev Anand-inspired look. I will be in a perfect plain chiffon saree, red in color, giving a Pinteresty aesthetic retro vibe. Think of a 90s movie feel — dark brown wavy curly hair with a small flower tucked visibly into the curls, romanticizing in a windy environment. I’ll be standing against a solid wall with deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. The lighting will be warm with golden tones, evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background will stay minimalistic and slightly textured, while my expression will be moody, calm, yet happy and introspective..4. Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect brown Pinterest aesthetic retro saree for girl and suite for boy. It must feel like a 90s movie black hair baddie with A small flower tuck visibly in long wavy hair and romanticising windy environment. The girl and boy standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective..5. Create a retro, vintage-inspired image – grainy yet bright – based on the reference picture. 510 The girl should be draped in a perfect off-white cotton saree with a red blouse. Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a 90s movie dark brown-haired baddie, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere and the guy should be wearing an off white kurta She stands against an old wooden door, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Make the girl pose like she’s walking and looking back while the guy is holding her saree pallu very evidently and the guy should be looking at the girl..6. Create a retro, vintage-inspired image – grainy yet bright – based on the reference picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect red, Pinterest-style aesthetic retro saree, and the guy should be wearing a white kurta with a Pinterest-style Chinese collar in a retro look. The vibe must capture the essence of a 90s movie brown-haired baddie, with wavy curls and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, and the hair should fly enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere.The guy should be holding her waist and looking deep into her eyes. They stand against a solid wall, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. They should be looking at each other.