Retro स्टाइल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

Retro style photos prompt : सोशल मीडियावर नवा ट्रेंड आला आहे. Retro स्टाइल फोटो कसे बनवायचे जाणून घ्या
Retro Style Vintage Photo Editing Prompt

RETRO Style PHOTO Prompt

Saisimran Ghashi
  • सोशल मीडियावर 3D फोटोचा ट्रेंड सुरू झाला होता

  • आता हा ट्रेंड संपतो न संपतो तोवर नवा ट्रेंड आला आहे

  • Retro स्टाइल फोटो कसे बनवायचे जाणून घ्या

Gemini Retro photo prompt : सोशल मीडियावर सध्या रेट्रो साडीचा ट्रेंड जोरदार गाजतोय. जेमिनीच्या अनोख्या प्रॉम्प्ट्सचा वापर करून युजर्स त्यांच्या फोटोंना 90 च्या दशकातील विंटेज लूक देत आहेत. ब्लॅक एन व्हाइट साडीत सजलेले फोटो, सोनेरी सूर्यप्रकाश आणि केसांमध्ये खोवलेले फूल किंवा गजरा यामुळे हा ट्रेंड नॉस्टॅल्जिक आणि सिनेमॅटिक आकर्षणाने परिपूर्ण आहे. हजारो नेटकऱ्यांनी या ट्रेंडला उचलून धरत आपले AI फोटो इन्स्टाग्राम, X आणि पिंटरेस्टवर शेअर केले आहेत.

