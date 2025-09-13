Retro स्टाइल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

सोशल मीडियावर 3D फोटोचा ट्रेंड सुरू झाला होताआता हा ट्रेंड संपतो न संपतो तोवर नवा ट्रेंड आला आहेRetro स्टाइल फोटो कसे बनवायचे जाणून घ्या.Gemini Retro photo prompt : सोशल मीडियावर सध्या रेट्रो साडीचा ट्रेंड जोरदार गाजतोय. जेमिनीच्या अनोख्या प्रॉम्प्ट्सचा वापर करून युजर्स त्यांच्या फोटोंना 90 च्या दशकातील विंटेज लूक देत आहेत. ब्लॅक एन व्हाइट साडीत सजलेले फोटो, सोनेरी सूर्यप्रकाश आणि केसांमध्ये खोवलेले फूल किंवा गजरा यामुळे हा ट्रेंड नॉस्टॅल्जिक आणि सिनेमॅटिक आकर्षणाने परिपूर्ण आहे. हजारो नेटकऱ्यांनी या ट्रेंडला उचलून धरत आपले AI फोटो इन्स्टाग्राम, X आणि पिंटरेस्टवर शेअर केले आहेत..जेमिनीच्या ‘नॅनो बॅनाना’ फीचरनंतर आता हा रेट्रो साडी ट्रेंड चर्चेत आहे. युजर्स आपले फोटो अपलोड करून जेमिनीला खास प्रॉम्प्ट्स देतात ज्यामुळे त्यांचे फोटो 90 च्या दशकातील सिनेमॅटिक लूकमध्ये रूपांतरित होतात. यात परफेक्ट काळी साडी, केसांमध्ये फूल आणि वाऱ्याने हलकेच उडणारा साडीचा पदर यामुळे हा लूक आणखीच आकर्षक होतो. असेच मुलेही याप्रकरचे फोटो बनवू शकतात. जे त्यांच्या फोटोला ब्लॅक अँड व्हाइट विंटेज लुक देईल.3D Photo Prompt : फ्रीमध्ये तुमचे '3D स्टाईल' (थ्री डी) फोटो बनवा, एका क्लिकवर...कसा तयार होतो हा रेट्रो लूक?हा लूक तयार करण्यासाठी गुगल जेमिनीवर जा..तुमचा फोटो अॅड करा आणि हा खास प्रॉम्प्ट तिथे पेस्ट करा आणि काही काही क्षणात तुमचा फोटो तयार होईल. आम्ही असेच 4-4 प्रॉम्प्ट दिले आहेत तुमच्या सोई प्रमाणे वापराCreate a retro, vintage, grainy, and bright image based on the reference picture, draped in a perfect black Pinterest-inspired aesthetic retro saree. The vibe should feel like a 90s movie, featuring a black-haired baddie with a small flower tucked into her curls, romanticizing a windy environment. The girl stands against a solid wall with deep shadows and dramatic contrast, creating a mysterious and aesthetic mood. The lighting is warm, with golden sunset or golden-hour tones. The background is minimalist and slightly textured. Her expression is moody, calm, yet happy and introspective..Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra मोबाईलवर चक्क 70 हजारचा डिस्काउंट; प्रीमियम ऑफर पाहा एका क्लिकवर.Create a vintage photo of a glamorous woman from the 19s. Include classic flapper-era styling with a smoky speakeasy setting. Add strong, deep shadows, high contrast, and a classic black-and-white film effect.Generate a retro photo in the style of the 19s with vibrant, psychedelic colors and swirling patterns. Use a wide-angle lens effect and increase saturation and contrast for a groovy, experimental feel. "Convert, 4K HD realistic. A stunning portrait of a young Indian woman with long, dark, wavy hair ca... Read more at: https://english.mathrubhumi.com/technology/after-nano-banana-trend-heres-how-people-are-making-gorgeous-retro-ai-portraits-using-gemini-ccrlqgfk.FAQs What is the retro saree trend on social media?रेट्रो साडी ट्रेंड म्हणजे काय?रेट्रो साडी ट्रेंड हा सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल झालेला एक स्टाइल आहे, जिथे जेमिनी एआयच्या प्रॉम्प्ट्सद्वारे फोटोंना 90 च्या दशकातील विंटेज साडी लूक दिला जातो.How does the Gemini AI create the retro saree look?जेमिनी एआय रेट्रो साडी लूक कसा तयार करतो?युजर्स फोटो अपलोड करतात आणि खास प्रॉम्प्ट्सद्वारे जेमिनी एआय काळी साडी, फूल, सोनेरी प्रकाश आणि सिनेमॅटिक बॅकग्राऊंडसह विंटेज लूक तयार करतो.Which platforms are popular for sharing retro saree images?रेट्रो साडी फोटो शेअर करण्यासाठी कोणती प्लॅटफॉर्म लोकप्रिय आहेत? इन्स्टाग्राम, X आणि पिंटरेस्टवर युजर्स मोठ्या प्रमाणात हे एआय-निर्मित रेट्रो साडी फोटो शेअर करत आहेत.What makes the retro saree trend so appealing?रेट्रो साडी ट्रेंड इतका आकर्षक का आहे?हा ट्रेंड साडीच्या पारंपरिक सौंदर्याला 90 च्या दशकातील नॉस्टॅल्जिक आणि सिनेमॅटिक टच देतो, ज्यामुळे तो खूप लोकप्रिय आहे.Can anyone try the retro saree trend?कोणीही रेट्रो साडी ट्रेंड वापरू शकतो का?होय, कोणीही जेमिनीवर फोटो अपलोड करून आणि प्रॉम्प्ट वापरून हा रेट्रो साडी लूक तयार करू शकतो..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.