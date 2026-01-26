Republic Day : इंडिया गेट ते लाल किल्ला...'रिपब्लिक डे' ला बनवा तुमची देशभक्ती दाखवणारे फोटो; कॉपी-पेस्ट करा 'हे' बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट

भारत आज २६ जानेवारी २०२६.. आपला 77th Republic Day मोठ्या उत्साहाने साजरा करत आहे. दिल्लीच्या Kartavya Path वर भव्य parade सुरू झाली असून, सैन्याची शक्ती, विविध राज्यांचे आकर्षक tableau, आणि सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमांनी देशभक्तीची लाट पसरली आहे. राष्ट्रपती द्रौपदी मुर्मू यांच्या हस्ते flag hoisting झाले, तर पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी National War Memorial वर श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली. यंदा EU leaders प्रमुख पाहुणे म्हणून उपस्थित राहिले, ज्यामुळे या celebration ला आंतरराष्ट्रीय महत्व प्राप्त झाले. Parade मध्ये Operation Sindoor सारख्या यशस्वी मोहिमांचे highlight आणि आधुनिक weapon systems दाखवले गेले..या Republic Day चा उत्सव आता social media वरही जोरात ट्रेंड करत आहे. लोक AI च्या मदतीने आपली patriotism अनोख्या आणि creative पद्धतीने व्यक्त करत आहेत. आता Google वरून ready-made images डाउनलोड करण्याची गरज नाही; फक्त तुमचा selfie किंवा photo Gemini AI वर अपलोड करा आणि सोपे prompt पेस्ट करा. उदाहरणार्थ, "Portrait holding Indian tricolor flag proudly under open sky with saffron, white, green vibrant background" आणि काही सेकंदांत तुमचा photo tricolor magic ने जिवंत होईल.Republic Day 2026 Sale : प्रजासत्ताक दिनानिमित्त कुठे कुठे लागलाय सेल? किती स्वस्तात मिळतायत वस्तु, सर्वकाही पाहा एका क्लिकवर.तुमचा स्वतःचा सेल्फी किंवा फोटो घ्या, जेमिनी AI सारख्या टूलवर अपलोड करा आणि सोपे प्रॉम्प्ट पेस्ट करा आणि पाहा, काही क्षणांतच तुमचा फोटो देशभक्तीच्या भावनेने जिवंत होतो! तिरंग्याची पार्श्वभूमी, तेजस्वी प्रकाशयोजना किंवा भारतीय नकाशासह मिश्रित प्रतिमा तयार होतात. हे फोटो व्हॉट्सअॅप स्टेटस, इंस्टाग्राम रील्स किंवा फेसबुकवर शेअर करून मित्रमंडळींना प्रेरणा द्या..Mastani Descendants : मस्तानीचे वंशज आता कुठे आहेत? काय आहे त्यांची सध्याची अवस्था..पाहा इतिहासात खोल दडलेलं रहस्य.हातात तिरंगा पकडलेला फोटोGemini AI "Hyper-realistic portrait of the SAME MAN/WOMAN holding the Indian national flag on a flagpole with his right hand, standing confidently. Face must remain 100% identical to uploaded photo with same expression and emotion. Wearing white shirt with rolled sleeves and blue denim jeans. Outdoor open sky background, soft clouds, warm morning sunlight. Flag moving naturally with wind. Real DSLR depth of field, natural color grading, realistic skin pores, true lighting, no CGI look, no plastic skin, cinematic realism not poster style, ultra-clear focus, ar 4:5.".अशोक स्तंभसोबत फोटो'A powerful, ultra-realistic portrait of a confident Indian woman/man standing in front of the Ashoka Pillar emblem, wearing a fitted white kurti. The Indian tricolor flag is draped over his shoulders like a shawl, with the flag wrapping naturally around his body and resting over one shoulder. His hands are calmly folded in front, and his head is tilted slightly upwards, as if in deep prayer or expressing gratitude to God, ar 4:6.'.सलामी देताना फोटो'Convert the uploaded image of the man into a hyper-realistic studio photograph. The person’s face must remain exactly the same as in the original image. Reimagine the pose with the subject standing tall and giving a respectful salute with the right hand. Dress him in a crisp white kurta with a saffron Nehru jacket for a formal patriotic appearance. Set the background as a minimal studio inspired by Republic Day, with soft tricolour light streaks and a large Indian flag gently waving in the background. Use natural, directional lighting with a cinematic, slightly grainy film texture and a calm, proud atmosphere. Add a subtle quote at the bottom of the frame: ‘77 Years of the Republic — Unity in Diversity' .क्लोज-अप फेस लुक 'A young Indian woman/man with the exact same facial features as the woman in the provided image, including her wavy dark hair and bindi. She is proudly saluting with a confident smile, looking upward with hope and pride. She is wearing a trendy white denim jacket and white jeans. In the background, a large Indian national flag is waving in the wind against a soft, natural outdoor setting with a cloudy sky and a blurred distant crowd. Cinematic lighting, photorealistic style, ar 4:6.बैकग्राउंड मध्ये तिरंगा'Convert the uploaded image of the man into a hyper-realistic studio photograph, ensuring the face remains exactly as in the original image. Reimagine the pose with the subject walking forward confidently, looking slightly upward, symbolising progress and leadership. Dress him in a charcoal grey suit with a tricolour lapel pin for a contemporary patriotic look. Set the background as a dramatic studio scene with soft mist, tricolour light beams, and a large Indian flag emerging in the distance. Use cinematic lighting with a slightly desaturated, grainy film aesthetic and a powerful, inspirational mood. तिरंगा हातात धरलेला portrait, भारतीय नकाशासह image, किंवा तेजस्वी lighting असलेली patriotic edit हे सर्व आता सोपे झाले आहे. असे AI generated photos WhatsApp status, Instagram reels किंवा Facebook वर शेअर करून मित्रांना प्रेरणा द्या. या digital trend ने 77th Republic Day ला खास बनवले आहे.