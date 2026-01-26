Trending News

Republic Day : इंडिया गेट ते लाल किल्ला...'रिपब्लिक डे' ला बनवा तुमची देशभक्ती दाखवणारे फोटो; कॉपी-पेस्ट करा 'हे' बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट

Republic Day Photos Best AI Prompt : प्रजासत्ताक दिन २०२६ साजरा करताना Gemini AI ने काही सेकंदांत तिरंगा फोटो तयार करा. तुमचा सेल्फी अपलोड करून प्रॉम्प्ट पेस्ट करा आणि WhatsApp-Instagram वर देशभक्तीपूर्ण स्टेटस शेअर करा.
AI-generated portrait proudly holding the Indian tricolor flag under open sky, created using Gemini AI prompts for Republic Day 2026 celebrations – perfect for WhatsApp status and Instagram posts

भारत आज २६ जानेवारी २०२६.. आपला 77th Republic Day मोठ्या उत्साहाने साजरा करत आहे. दिल्लीच्या Kartavya Path वर भव्य parade सुरू झाली असून, सैन्याची शक्ती, विविध राज्यांचे आकर्षक tableau, आणि सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमांनी देशभक्तीची लाट पसरली आहे. राष्ट्रपती द्रौपदी मुर्मू यांच्या हस्ते flag hoisting झाले, तर पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी National War Memorial वर श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली. यंदा EU leaders प्रमुख पाहुणे म्हणून उपस्थित राहिले, ज्यामुळे या celebration ला आंतरराष्ट्रीय महत्व प्राप्त झाले. Parade मध्ये Operation Sindoor सारख्या यशस्वी मोहिमांचे highlight आणि आधुनिक weapon systems दाखवले गेले.

