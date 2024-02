Devendra Fadnavis Nashik Daura : स्व. सदाशिव गंगाराम भोरे नाट्यगृहाचे लोकार्पण

While felicitating Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, former corporators Priyanka Mane, Dhananjay Mane, Ruchi Kumbharkar, Machindra Sanap, former corporator Poonam Mogre, former corporator Hemant Shetty, Shiv Sena upazila chief Digambar Mogre and others. esakal