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जिल्‍हा न्यायालय बॉम्बने उडवुन देण्याची धमकी

जिल्‍हा न्यायालय बॉम्बने उडवुन देण्याची धमकी
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NSK26H34355 जळगाव : जिल्‍हा न्यायालयातील आवार, गॅलरी, जिन्याची तपासणी करताना बॉम्बशोधक व नाशक पथकाचे अधिकारी. --- जिल्‍हा न्यायालय बॉम्बने उडवून देण्याची धमकी --- बॉम्बनाशक-शोधक पथकाकडून इमारतीसह आवाराची कसून तपासणी सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २ : येथील जिल्हा व सत्र न्यायालयास बॉम्बस्फोट घडवून आणण्याची धमकीचा ई-मेल प्राप्त झाल्याने सोमवारी (ता. २) पोलिस प्रशासनासह सुरक्षा यंत्रणा सतर्क झाल्या. बॉम्बशोधक व नाशिक पथकाने संपूर्ण न्यायालयाची कसून तपासणी केली. मात्र, नेहमीप्रमाणे ही फेक धमकी असल्याचे निष्पन्न झाले. ई-मेलद्वारे धमकी देणाऱ्याचा पोलिस शोध घेत आहेत. जिल्‍हा न्यायालयात बॉम्बस्फोट घडवून आणण्यासंदर्भात सोमवारी जिल्हा न्यायालयाच्या अधिकृत मेल आयडीवर संदेश मिळताच पोलिस अधीक्षक श्रीकांत धिवरे यांनी बॉम्ब स्कॉडकडून संपूर्ण न्यायालयाची तपासणी करण्याची सूचना दिली. स्मिथ जॉन्सन नावाच्या (

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