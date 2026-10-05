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बसच्या चाकात येऊन शाळकरी मुलीचा मृत्यू

बसच्या चाकात येऊन शाळकरी मुलीचा मृत्यू
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(शहर - जिल्हा कॉमन घ्यावी) --- NSK26H31452 राजनंदिनी शिंदे --- बसच्या चाकाखाली आल्याने शाळकरी विद्यार्थिनीचा मृत्यू पाळधी बसस्थानकातील हृदयद्रावक घटना सकाळ वृत्तसेवा पाळधी (ता. धरणगाव), ता. ५ : येथील बसस्थानकात बसमध्ये चढत असताना शाळकरी मुलगी खाली पडून त्या बसच्या मागील चाकात येऊन तिचा मृत्यू झाला. ही हृदयद्रावक घटना सोमवारी (ता. ५) घडली. येथील स. नं. झंवर विद्यालयात दहावीत शिकणारी मुलगी राजनंदिनी श्रीराम शिंदे (वय १४, रा. सावदा ता. एरंडोल) ही जळगाव- रवंजा बसमध्ये (एमएच ४०, एन ९६४१) चढत होता. यावेळी ती अचानक खाली पडली. नेमके याचवेळी तिच्या डोक्यावरून बसचे मागील चाक गेल्याने तिचा मृत्यू झाला. घटनेची माहिती मिळताच शिवसेनेच्या रुग्णवाहिकेत तिला जिल्हा रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले. घटनास्थळी जिल्हा परिषदेचे माजी सदस्य प्रताप पाटील यांनी भेट देऊन मदतकार्य सुरू केले तर पाळधी पोलिस चौकीचे सहायक पोलिस निरीक्षक गणेश कोते हे सहकाऱ्यांसह घटनास्थळी दाखल झाले व त्यांनी ही बस ताब्यात घेतली. या वेळी तेथे शाळकरी मुलांसह नागरिकांनी एकच गर्दी केली होती. याबाबत पाळधी पोलिस पुढील तपास करीत आहेत.

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