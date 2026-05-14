नाशिक

नाशिक रोड

नाशिक रोड
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बसच्या धडकेत दुचाकीस्वार ठार नाशिक रोड : पळसे गावाजवळ सिटीलिंक बसच्या धडकेत दुचाकीस्वाराचा मृत्यू झाला असून, याप्रकरणी नाशिक रोड पोलिस ठाण्यात नोंद करण्यात आली आहे. भाऊसाहेब किसन गायखे (४३, रा. गायखे मळा) हे बुधवारी (ता. १३) दुपारी चारच्या सुमारास शिंदे गावाकडे सर्व्हिस रोडने दुचाकीवरून जात असताना सिन्नरकडून येणाऱ्या सिटीलिंक बसने (एमएच- १५- जीव्ही- ७८६४) गायखे यांना धडक दिली. गायखे यांच्या डोक्याला गंभीर दुखापत झाली. त्यांना उपचारासाठी रुग्णालयात दाखल केले असता, उपचारादरम्यान त्यांचा मृत्यू झाला. याप्रकरणी पोलिसांनी अकस्मात मृत्यूची नोंद केली असून, पुढील तपास हवालदार शेख करत आहेत.

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