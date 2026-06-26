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दिंडोरी प्राथमिक शिक्षक पतसंस्थेत रावसाहेब जाधव तज्ञ संचालक तर मनोहर गांगुर्डे स्वीकृत सदस्य.

दिंडोरी प्राथमिक शिक्षक पतसंस्थेत रावसाहेब जाधव तज्ञ संचालक तर मनोहर गांगुर्डे स्वीकृत सदस्य.
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14104 दिंडोरी : तालुका प्राथमिक शिक्षक पतसंस्थेच्या संचालकपदी रावसाहेब जाधव यांची निवड झाल्यानंतर सत्कार करताना मान्यवर. रावसाहेब जाधव तज्ज्ञ संचालकपदी दिंडोरी : तालुका प्राथमिक शिक्षक पतसंस्थेचे कार्यवाह रावसाहेब बहिरू जाधव यांची तज्ज्ञ संचालक पदी तर मनोहर संपत गांगोडे यांची स्वीकृत सदस्य पदी निवड करण्यात आली. संस्थेचे माजी अध्यक्ष श्रावण भोये यांनी मनोगत व्यक्त करताना संस्थेच्या प्रगतीसाठी रावसाहेब जाधव व मनोहर गांगोडे यांचा निश्चित उपयोग होणार असल्याचे सांगितले. यावेळी एनडीपीटीचे उपाध्यक्ष नंदकुमार गांगुर्डे, शिक्षक परिषद तालुकाध्यक्ष सुभाष बर्डे, संस्थेचे अध्यक्ष युवराज भरसट, उपाध्यक्ष दीपाली थोरात, मानद सचिव छबिलाल कोळी, माजी अध्यक्ष श्रावण भोये, दादाजी अहिरे, योगेश बच्छाव, पंकज कुमार गवळी, शांताराम आजगे प्रवीण गरुड, गीतांजली भोये,उषा दुगाने, कौशल्या गायकवाड, राकेश थेटे आदी उपस्थित होते.

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