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भावडबारी घाटात दरड कोसळण्याचा धोका, डोंगराभोवती संरक्षक लोखंडी जाळी बसवण्याची मागणी*.

भावडबारी घाटात दरड कोसळण्याचा धोका, डोंगराभोवती संरक्षक लोखंडी जाळी बसवण्याची मागणी*.
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भावडबारीत दरड कोसळली देवळा : येथील विंचूर प्रकाशा राष्ट्रीय महामार्गावर भावडबारी घाटात आज साडेचारच्या दरम्यान पहिल्याच पावसात काही प्रमाणात दरड कोसळल्यामुळे काही काळ वाहतूक खोळंबली होती. सुदैवाने जिवित व वित्तहानी झाली नाही. गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून भावडबारी घाटाचे रुंदीकरणाचे काम चालू असून लोखंडी संरक्षक जाळी डोंगराच्या भोवती न बसवल्यामुळे दरड कोसळण्याचा धोका वाढला आहे. "राष्ट्रीय महामार्ग ७५२ जी दरम्यान असलेल्या रस्त्यावर भावडबारी घाट रुंदीकरणाचे तीन वर्षांपासून काम सुरू आहे. म्हसोबा देवस्थानच्या दोन्ही बाजूला अद्याप घाटकटिंग चे काम रखडलं आहे.तसेच घाटरस्ता हा सरळ पद्धतीने कट केला असल्याने पावसाळ्यात दरड कोसळण्याच्या घटना वेळोवेळी घडुन जिवितहानी होउ शकते. त्यावर उपाय म्हणून त्वरीत लोखंडी जाळ्या व काही ठिकाणी कटडे उभे करावेत अशी मागणी किरण मोरे, स्वाभिमानी शेतकरी संघटनेनेचे समन्वयक कुबेर जाधव यांच्यासह इतर प्रवासी व वाहनचालकांनी केली आहे. देवळा : भावडबारी घाटात कोसळलेला दरडीचा काही भाग.

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