नाशिक

‘देऊळ बंद’ मध्ये देवाचीच परीक्षा

‘देऊळ बंद’ मध्ये देवाचीच परीक्षा
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‘देऊळबंद’ मध्ये देवाचीच परीक्षा सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. १५ : श्रद्धा आणि अंधश्रद्धा, देव आणि नास्तिक यांच्यातील युद्धाने आजवर अनेक वळणे घेतली आहेत. मात्र, जेव्हा एक सामान्य स्त्री थेट देवालाच परीक्षेला बसवते, तेव्हा काय होते या उत्कंठावर्धक विषयावर आधारित ‘वटवृक्ष एंटरटेनमेंट’ निर्मित ‘देऊळ बंद २’ चित्रपट २१ मेस प्रदर्शित होत आहे, अशी माहिती अभिनेता प्रवीण तरडे यांनी दिली. चित्रपटाच्या प्रदर्शनाच्या निमित्ताने आयोजित एका पत्रकार परिषदेत ते बोलत होते. या चित्रपटाचा टिझर नुकताच श्री क्षेत्र अक्कलकोट येथील वटवृक्ष श्री स्वामी समर्थ मंदिरात प्रदर्शित करण्यात आला. नदीकाठचा निसर्गरम्य परिसर, भव्य वडाचे झाड आणि एका बाजूला स्वामींची जरब तर दुसऱ्या बाजूला एका सामान्य स्त्रीचे धैर्य, असा हा सामना खिळवून ठेवणारा आहे. या परीक्षेत स्वामी कोणत्या प्रश्नांना सामोरे जाणार आणि शेतकऱ्यांच्या कोणत्या समस्यांचे निवारण करणार हे बघण्यासाठी प्रेक्षकांना आवाहन यावेळी करण्यात आले. चित्रपटाचे लेखन आणि दिग्दर्शन प्रवीण तरडे यांनी केले आहे. या वेळी मोहन जोशी, स्नेहल तरडे यांची उपस्थिती होती.

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