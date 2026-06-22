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नंदुरबार रेती युनियन चालक-मालक संघटनेचा नंदुरबारात मूक मोर्चा

नंदुरबार रेती युनियन चालक-मालक संघटनेचा नंदुरबारात मूक मोर्चा
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NSK26H22252 नंदुरबार : निवासी उपजिल्हाधिकारी आशा संघवी यांना निवेदन देताना नंदुरबार रेती युनियन चालक-मालक संघटनेचे पदाधिकारी. --- वाळू व्यावसायिकांचा नंदुरबारात मूकमोर्चा नंदुरबार : महाराष्ट्राची झीरो रॉयल्टी उपलब्ध होत नसल्याचा आरोप करीत वाळू चालक-मालक संघटनेने शहरातून मूकमोर्चा काढला. नेहरू चौकातून सुरू झालेला मोर्चा नवापूर चौफुलीमार्गे जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयावर नेण्यात आला. निवासी उपजिल्हाधिकारी आशा संघवी यांना मागण्यांचे निवेदन सादर करण्यात आले. निवेदनात, महाराष्ट्रातील बहुतांश वाळू डेपो आणि झोन बंद असल्याने व्यावसायिकांना गुजरातमधून वाळू आणावी लागत आहे. मात्र, महाराष्ट्राची झीरो रॉयल्टी अनेक महिन्यांपासून बंद असल्याने कर नेमका कुठे भरायचा, असा प्रश्न वाळू व्यावसायिकांकडून उपस्थित केला जात आहे. रॉयल्टी भरण्याची व्यवस्था उपलब्ध नसताना प्रशासनाकडून वाळू वाहतूक करणाऱ्या वाहनांवर कारवाई केली जात असल्याचा आरोप आंदोलकांनी केला आहे.

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