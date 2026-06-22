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वृंदावन अपार्टमेंट मध्ये प्रौढाची आत्महत्या

वृंदावन अपार्टमेंट मध्ये प्रौढाची आत्महत्या
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शहर टुडे पान तीनसाठी ----------------------- गळफास लावून एकाची आत्महत्या जळगाव : शहरातील वृंदावन अपार्टमेंटमधील रहिवासी कुलदीपसिंग अमरसिंग जाधव (वय ४५) यांनी राहत्या घरी गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या केली. ही बाब लक्षात आल्यानंतर नातेवाईकांनी त्यांना तातडीने जळगाव येथील शासकीय वैद्यकीय रुग्णालयात उपचारासाठी दाखल केले. मात्र, वैद्यकीय अधिकाऱ्यांनी तपासणीअंती त्यांना मृत घोषित केले. घटनेची माहिती रुग्णालयातील वैद्यकीय अधिकाऱ्यांनी पोलिसांना दिली. त्यानंतर जळगाव तालुका पोलिस ठाण्यात आकस्मिक मृत्यूची नोंद करण्यात आली आहे. पोलिस नाईक श्रीकांत बदर तपास करीत आहेत.

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