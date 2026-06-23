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धावत्या ट्रकवर दगडफेक लूटमार

धावत्या ट्रकवर दगडफेक लूटमार
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ट्रकचालकाच्या लूटप्रकरणी तिघे संशयित कारागृहात सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २३ : ट्रकचालकावर चाकूने वार करून खिशातून रोकड काढून घेतलेल्या तीन संशयितांना पोलिसांनी अटक केली होती. पोलिस कोठडीची मुदत संपल्यावर मंगळवारी (ता. २३) त्यांची न्यायालयीन कोठडी रवानगी झाली आहे. पाळधी- तरसोद महामार्गावर निर्मनुष्य जागी ट्रकवर दगडफेक करून ट्रक अडवून चालकावर चाकूने वार करून चालकाच्या खिशातील ५ हजार ५०० रुपये व यूपीआयद्वारे ९८४ रुपये जबरदस्तीने ऑनलाइन ट्रान्सफर करून घेतल्याची घटना १९ जूनला मध्यरात्री घडली होती. या प्रकरणी तालुका पोलिसांनी साहिल शेख जब्बार शेख (वय २६, रा. पाळधी, ता. धरणगाव), विशाल चुडामन पाटील (१८, बिबानगर), मोहित हेमंत गुजर (१९, मयूर कॉलनी, पिंप्राळा) यांना पोलिसांनी १२ तासांतच अटक केली होती. तिघांच्या पोलिस कोठडीची मुदत संपल्याने त्यांना तपासाधिकारी नयन पाटील यांनी न्यायालयात हजर केले असता, न्यायालयीन कोठडी सुनावण्यात आली. या घटनेतील चौथा अल्पवयीन संशयित बालसुधारगृहात आहे.

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