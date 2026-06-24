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चेअरमनपदी प्रा.डाॅ.साळवे चेअरमनपदी प्रा.डाॅ.साळवे

चेअरमनपदी प्रा.डाॅ.साळवे चेअरमनपदी प्रा.डाॅ.साळवे
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NSK26H22421 जळगाव : उपप्राचार्य प्रा. डॉ. संजीव साळवे यांचा सत्कार करताना डॉ. मिलिंद बागुल, प्रा. डॉ. सत्यजित साळवे, बापू पानपाटील आदी. ------- महाविद्यालयीन कर्मचारी पतसंस्था चेअरमनपदी डॉ. संजीव साळवे सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २४ : जिल्ह्यातील वरिष्ठ व कनिष्ठ महाविद्यालयातील शिक्षक, शिक्षकेतर कर्मचारी सहकारी पतसंस्थेच्या चेअरमनपदी मुक्ताईनगर येथील श्रीमती जी. जी. खडसे महाविद्यालयाचे उपप्राचार्य प्रा. डॉ. संजीव साळवे यांची निवड करण्यात आली. भीम रमाई प्रतिष्ठानचे अध्यक्ष डॉ. मिलिंद बागुल, सचिव प्रा. डॉ. सत्यजित साळवे, संचालक बापू पानपाटील, सुनील सोनवणे, तुळशीराम सोनवणे यांनी हा सत्कार केला. याप्रसंगी प्रा. डाॅ. विजय सोनजे, प्रा. डाॅ. नितीन बाविस्कर, प्रा. डाॅ. शैलेश वाघ, प्रा. सुरेश अत्तरदे, प्राचार्य डॉ. अनिल पाटील, प्राचार्य डॉ. किशोर कोल्हे, प्रा. डाॅ. सुनीता चौधरी, डाॅ. दीपक बावस्कर, डाॅ. अतुल बढे, डाॅ. अतुल देशमुख, डाॅ. अनिल सूर्यवंशी आदी उपस्थित होते.

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