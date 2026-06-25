नाशिक

जिल्ह्यात पावसाची उघडीप

जिल्ह्यात पावसाची उघडीप
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२०-१ नाशिकला पुढील दोन दिवस येलो अलर्ट नाशिक : सलग तीन दिवसांपासून जिल्ह्यात दमदार हजेरी लावणाऱ्या पावसाने गुरुवारी (ता. २५) दिवसभर उघडीप दिली. त्यामुळे जनजीवन काहीसे पूर्वपदावर आले. हवामान विभागाने पुढील दोन दिवस जिल्ह्याला पावसाचा येलो अलर्ट दिला आहे. मागील तीन दिवसांपासून जिल्ह्यात पावसाने दमदार हजेरी लावली. इगतपुरी-त्र्यंबकेश्‍वरसह नाशिक शहर आणि काही तालुक्यांमध्ये पावसाचा जोर अधिक होता. त्यामुळे सामान्यांना दिलासा मिळाला, तर शेतकऱ्यांना काहीसे समाधान लाभले. मात्र, पावसाने गुरुवारी (ता. २५) दिवसभर उघडीप दिली. जिल्ह्यात जूनमध्ये आतापर्यंत १४५ मिलिमीटर पाऊस पडणे अपेक्षित होते. गेल्या २५ दिवसांमध्ये केवळ सरासरी ३८ मिलिमीटर पर्जन्याची नोंद झाली आहे. हे प्रमाण २६ टक्के इतके आहे. दरम्यान, कोकण किनारपट्टीवर मॉन्सूनसाठी पोषक हवामान तयार झाले आहे. त्यामुळे मॉन्सूनचा प्रवास वेगाने सुरू असून, पुढील तीन दिवसांमध्ये तो अवघा महाराष्ट्र व्यापेल, असा अंदाज आहे.

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