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शहरातील पाणी पुरवठा सुरळीत

शहरातील पाणी पुरवठा सुरळीत
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शहरातील पाणी पुरवठा सुरळीत नंदुरबार, ता. २५ : शहराला झराळी पंपींग स्टेशन, आष्टा स्टेशन, जुने बुस्टरपंप तसेच नवीन बुस्टरपंप इत्यादी ठिकाणांकडून पाणीपुरवठा करण्यात येतो. वादळ व पावसाने बुधवारी (ता.२४) अचानक वीज पुरवठा खंडीत तसेच कमी दाबाने होत असल्याने शहरात काही नागरीकांना पाणीपुरवठा कमी दाबाने तर काही ठिकाणी नागरीकांना पाणीपुरवठा झाला नाही. त्यानंतर वीजपुरवठा सुरूळित झाल्यानंतर गुरुवारी (ता.२५) शहरात योग्य दाबाने पाणीपुरवठा करण्यात आला. अशी माहिती नगराध्यक्षा रत्ना रघुवंशी, पाणीपुरवठा समिती सभापती कैलास पाटील, नगरपालिका मुख्याध्याधिकारी राहूल वाघ यांनी दिली.

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