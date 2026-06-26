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शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा रविवारी शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा रविवारी

शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा रविवारी शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा रविवारी
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संक्षिप्त ‘टीईटी’ परीक्षा रविवारी; प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जळगाव : महाराष्ट्र शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (महा-टीइटी) रविवारी (ता. २८) शहरातील ३० परीक्षा केंद्रांवर सकाळी ८ ते सायंकाळी ५ या कालावधीत आयोजित करण्यात आली आहे. या परीक्षेसाठी शहरात ३० परीक्षा केंद्रे निश्चित करण्यात आली असून, परीक्षेच्या कालावधीत परीक्षा केंद्र परिसरात गैरप्रकार होण्याची तसेच कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेचा प्रश्न निर्माण होण्याची शक्यता लक्षात घेऊन अपर जिल्हादंडाधिकारी, जळगाव यांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी केले आहेत. या आदेशानुसार, रविवारी पेपर सुरू झाल्यापासून ते पेपर समाप्त होईपर्यंत (सकाळी ८ ते सायंकाळी ५) शहरातील सर्व परीक्षा केंद्रांच्या १०० मीटर परिसरात कोणालाही प्रवेश करण्यास मनाई करण्यात आली आहे. सर्व परीक्षा केंद्रांच्या ५०० मीटर परिसरातील झेरॉक्स दुकाने संबंधित कालावधीत बंद ठेवण्याचे निर्देश देण्यात आले आहेत, असे अपर जिल्हादंडाधिकारी वैशाली चव्हाण यांनी कळविले आहे. -----

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