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ट्रकच्या धडकेत तरुण जागीच ठार

ट्रकच्या धडकेत तरुण जागीच ठार
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ट्रकच्या धडकेत तरुण जागीच ठार ओझर, ता. २४ : येथील मुंबई-आग्रा महामार्गावरील एचएएल उड्डाणपुलावर ट्रकने अचानक ब्रेक मारल्याने झालेल्या भीषण अपघातात एक अठरावर्षीय दुचाकी चालक जागीच ठार झाला. घटना मंगळवारी (ता. २३) सकाळी साडेदहा वाजेच्या सुमारास नाशिकच्या दिशेने जाणाऱ्या लेनवर घडली. ट्रक चालक साहेबराव खंडू अहिरे (रा. खडकजांब, ता. चांदवड) हा ट्रक (एमएच १५ सीके ७११२) पिंपळगावकडून नाशिककडे वेगाने घेऊन जात होता. उड्डाणपुलावर त्याने अचानक जोरात ब्रेक मारल्याने, पाठीमागून येणारी मोटारसायकल (एमपी ४९ एमटी ४६५४) ट्रकवर जाऊन जोरात धडकली. या अपघातात मोटारसायकल चालक राजा मनोज रजक (वय १८, रा. कटीया, ता. शिवणी, मध्यप्रदेश) याच्या डोक्याला व छातीला जबर मार लागल्याने त्याचा जागीच मृत्यू झाला. घटनेची माहिती मिळताच ओझर पोलिसांनी घटनास्थळी धाव घेऊन मृतदेह पिंपळगाव येथे शवविच्छेदनासाठी पाठविला. अपघातग्रस्त वाहने बाजूला करून वाहतूक सुरळीत करण्यात आली आहे. पोलिसांनी ट्रकचालक अहिरे याच्याविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल केला असून, पुढील तपास हवालदार कराड करत आहेत. --

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