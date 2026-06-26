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वावीतील आरक्षण सोडतीवर लेखी हरकत

वावीतील आरक्षण सोडतीवर लेखी हरकत
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21576 वावी : ग्रामपंचायतीचे अनुसूचित जातीचे आरक्षणावर आक्षेप नोंदवताना ग्रामस्थ. सिन्नर : तालुक्यातील वावी ग्रामपंचायतीच्या सदस्यपदासाठी नुकतेच आरक्षण सोडत जाहीर झाली. यात प्रभाग क्रमांक चार मधील अनुसूचित जाती प्रवर्गाच्या आरक्षत्रणाबाबत आक्षेप नोंदविण्यात आला आहे. गावातील अनुसूचित जाती प्रवर्गाची लोकसंख्या प्रभाग क्रमांक ४ मध्ये ३६६ आहे तर प्रभाग एकमध्ये ६० इतकी लोकसंख्या आहे. असे असताना कमी लोकसंख्या असलेल्या प्रभाग एकमध्ये आरक्षण टाकण्यात आले आहे. अनुसूचित जातीसाठी देण्यात आलेले आरक्षण लोकसंख्येच्या प्रमाणात नसल्याचा आक्षेप ग्रामस्थांनी घेतला आहे. याबाबत निवासी तहसीलदार सागर मुंदडा यांना निवेदन दिले आहे. वस्तुनिष्ठ आकडेवाही पाहता दिलेले आरक्षण अन्यायकारक असून संबंधित प्रभागातील मतदारांवर त्याचा प्रतिकूल परिणाम होणार असल्याचे म्हटले आहे. लोकसंख्येच्या प्रमाणानुसार आरक्षण निश्चित करावे, या आरक्षणाची चौकशी करावी व आरक्षण आदेशाचा पुनर्विचार करावा, अशी मागणी केली आहे. विनायक घेगडमल, रामदास घेगडमल, शिवदास घेगडमल, रामनाथ घेगडमल आदी ग्रामस्थांनी हे निवेदन दिले आहे.

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