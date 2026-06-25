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दुगाव परिसरात बिबट्याच्या मादीसह बछडा पिंजऱ्यात कैद

दुगाव परिसरात बिबट्याच्या मादीसह बछडा पिंजऱ्यात कैद
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मादीसह बछडा पिंजऱ्यात जेरबंद सोग्रस ः दुगाव (ता. चांदवड) परिसरात मादी आणि बछडा यांना वनविभागाने लावलेल्या पिंजऱ्यात जेरबंद झाला. दुगाव परिसरात ७ जूनला बिबट्याने दोन कुत्रे ठार मारले होते. तालुक्यातील,दुगाव व कोकण खेडे शिवारातील गट ४१४/४१५ मध्ये शेतकरी प्रकाश सोनवणे, रवींद्र सोनवणे यांच्या शेतात बिबट्याला पकडण्यासाठी पिंजरा लावला होता.काल बुधवार (ता.२४) पहाटे पिंजऱ्यात मादी बिबट्या आणि तिचा बछडा अडकले. वनविभागाच्या पथकाने घटनास्थळी धाव घेत दोघांनाही सुरक्षितपणे ताब्यात घेतल. वरिष्ठ अधिकाऱ्यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली पशुवैद्यकीय अधिकाऱ्यांनी बिबट्या बछड्याची वैद्यकीय तपासणी केली .

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