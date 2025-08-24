व्हिडिओ | Videos

Laxman Hake On Amol Mitkari: मिटकरींच्या टिकेवर हाकेंची बोचरी टीका, बघा काय म्हणाले? | Politics

Laxman Hake News: हाके यांचा अमोल मिटकरींवर प्रहार; म्हणाले, 'ते अजित पवारांच्या विरोधकांवर भुंकण्यासाठी ठेवलेला श्वान'..

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे आमदार हाके यांनी अमोल मिटकरीवर जोरदार टीका केली आहे. हाकेंच्या म्हणण्यानुसार, "मिटकरी फार मोठे व्यक्ती नाहीत आणि ते अजित पवारांनी विरोधकांवर भुंकण्यासाठी ठेवलेला श्वान आहेत." या विधानामुळे राजकीय वाद उभा राहण्याची शक्यता आहे.

