Ayush Komkar Case: Vanraj Andekar किंवा Nikhil Akhade काटा काढण्यासाठी आंदेकर-कोमकरांचा सेम पॅटर्न.. | Sakal News

Pune News: नाना पेठेत आंदेकर-कोमकर टोळीयुद्ध चिघळलं; वनराजच्या खुनाच्या बदल्यात १९ वर्षीय आयुष कोमकरवर १२ गोळ्या झाडून निर्घृण हत्या, “पोराच्या बदल्यात पोरगा”सोबत अल्पवयीनांचा धोकादायक पॅटर्न उघड..

पुण्यातील नाना पेठेत आंदेकर-कोमकर टोळ्यांमधील वैरामुळे आयुष कोमकरची निर्घृण हत्या झाली. वनराज आंदेकरच्या खुनाच्या बदल्यात १९ वर्षीय आयुषवर हल्ला झाला. आरोपींनी त्याच पद्धतीनं गोळ्या झाडून त्याचा खात्मा केला. या टोळीयुद्धात “पोराच्या बदल्यात पोरगा” हा पॅटर्न स्पष्ट दिसतोय. हा पॅटर्न नेमका काय पाहा या व्हिडीओच्या माध्यमातून..

