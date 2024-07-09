व्हिडिओ | Videos

Ashadhi Wari 2024 :वारीतील गोल रिंगण आणि उभं रिंगण यात फरक काय?

पंढपूरच्या वारीमध्ये असणारा रिंगण सोहळा आणि त्याचं महत्त्व काय?

संत ज्ञानेश्वर महाराजांच्या पालखीचे पहिलं उभं रिंगण साताऱ्यातील तरडगाव चांदोबाचा लिंब इथे पार पडलं. या रिंगणाच महत्व नेमकं काय? गोल रिंगण आणि उभं रिंगण यात फरक काय हे जाणून घेऊ या व्हिडीओच्या माध्यमातून...

