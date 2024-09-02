व्हिडिओ | Videos

Vanraj Andekar Case: भावाला संपवणाऱ्या लाडक्या बहिणींना ठोकल्या बेड्या

Bandu Andekar Son Vanraj Andekar Killed: वनराज आंदेकरांची १ सप्टेंबरला नाना पेठेत गोळ्या झाडून हत्या केली.

Bandu Andekar Son Vanraj Andekar Killed: राष्ट्रवादीचे माजी नगरसेवक वनराज आंदेकर यांची १ सप्टेंबरच्या रात्री भररस्त्यात गोळ्या झाडून हत्या करण्यात आली. भरवस्तीत झालेल्या हत्येनं पुणे शहर हादरलं. आता या हत्या प्रकरणाच्या तपासात त्यांच्या सख्ख्या बहिणींनीच आपल्या भावाचा काटा काढल्याचं कळतंय. वनराज आंदेकर यांचे वडील बंडू उर्फ सूर्यकांत आंदेकरांनी पोलिसात दिलेल्या तक्रारीनंतर पुणे पोलिसांनी वनराज आंदेकरांच्या दोन्ही सख्ख्या बहिणींना अटक केल्याची माहिती मिळत आहे.

