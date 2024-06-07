व्हिडिओ | Videos

Baramati Election Result: पत्नी सुनेत्रा पवारांचा पराभव झाल्यानंतर अजितदादा काय म्हणाले?

बारामती लोकसभा मतदारसंघात अजितदादांना मोठा झटका बसला आहे. तरी, सुनेत्रा पवारांचा पराभव झाल्यानंतर पहिल्यांदाच अजितदादा बारामतीच्या निकालावर पहिल्यांदा बोलले. यावेळी त्यांनी काय प्रतिक्रिया दिली, ते जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...

