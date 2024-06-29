व्हिडिओ | Videos

Baramati News: शर्यतीतल्या बैल खरेदी-विक्री व्यवहारातून गोळीबार, बैलमालक रणजित निंबाळकर यांचा मृत्यू

Baramati News: शर्यतीतल्या बैल खरेदी-विक्री व्यवहारातून गोळीबाराची घटना घडली होती. या गोळीबारात बैलमालक रणजित निंबाळकर यांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.

Baramati
crime
Crime Against Youth
Crime Branch
Baramati police
baramati court

