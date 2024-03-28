व्हिडिओ | Videos

Amravati Loksabha: नवनीत राणांना भाजपकडून उमेदवारी, बच्चू कडूंचा कडाडून विरोध

खासदार नवनीत राणा अमरावती लोकसभा मतदारसंघात यंदा भाजपकडून कमळावर निवडणूक लढवणार आहेत. तरी, नवनीत राणांच्या उमेदवारीला अपक्ष आमदार बच्चू कडूंनी कडाडून विरोध केला आहे. यावेळी त्यांनी भाजपच्या लाचारीवर बोट ठेवत सडकून टीका केली आहे.

Maharashtra News
Bjp
Amravati
Loksabha Election
loksabha
Maharashtra Politics
navneet rana
mumbai politics
Ravi Rana
Loksabha Election 2024

