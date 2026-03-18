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Cancer Pain Management: कॅन्सरग्रस्त रुग्णांमधली मृत्युची भीती कशी घालवावी? | Health with Sakal

Health with Sakal च्या आजच्या भागात आपण कॅन्सर वेदनांविषयी बोललो आहोत पेन स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. काशिनाथ बांगर यांच्याशी...

कर्करोगग्रस्त रुग्णांना (Cancer patients) होणाऱ्या वेदना किती गंभीर असतात? Palliative Care म्हणजे नेमकं काय? मॉर्फिन (Morphine) सारख्या strong painkillers ची रुग्णांना भीती का वाटते? कर्करोगग्रस्तांमधली मृत्युची भीती कशी घालवावी? यासह अनेक प्रश्नांची सविस्तर उत्तरं जाणून घेण्यासाठी आपण आज चर्चा केली आहे पेन स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. काशिनाथ बांगर यांच्याशी...

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