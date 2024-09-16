व्हिडिओ | Videos

Dhangar Reservation News: उत्तमराव जानकरांचे एकाच दगडात दोन पक्षी! महायुती सरकारवर टीका, मविआसमोर नवा पेच

Uttamrao Jankar News: राज्यात आता गांधी, पवार, ठाकरे यांचे सरकार येणार आहे. त्यांनी सुद्धा ठोस तारीख, वार वेळापत्रक धनगर समाजाला दिले पाहिजे. तरच समाज त्या बाजूने जाईल, असं म्हणत जानकरांनी महाविकासआघाडीपुढेही एक पेच निर्माण केला आहे.

Uttamrao Jankar on Devendra Fadnavis over Dhangar Reservation: राज्याचे उपमुख्यमंत्री आणि माजी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी धनगर समाजाचा दहा वर्षांपूर्वीच विश्वासघात केला आहे, असा आरोप धनगर नेते उत्तमराव जानकर यांनी केला. याशिवाय राज्यात आता गांधी, पवार, ठाकरे यांचे सरकार येणार आहे. त्यांनी सुद्धा ठोस तारीख, वार वेळापत्रक धनगर समाजाला दिले पाहिजे. तरच समाज त्या बाजूने जाईल, असं म्हणत जानकरांनी महाविकासआघाडीपुढेही एक पेच निर्माण केला आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Devendra Fadnavis
Dhangar reservation
Maharashtra Politics
Dhangar community
Former CM Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis Latest News
mumbai politics
Devendra Fadnavis criticizes state government

Related Stories

No stories found.