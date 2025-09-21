व्हिडिओ | Videos

Jayant Patil बद्दल गरळ ओकली, Gopichand Padalkarना Rohit Pawarनी सुनावलं | Sakal News

Gopichand Padalkar यांनी Jayant Patil यांच्याबद्दल केलेले वादग्रस्त विधान; Rohit Pawar यांनी पडळकरांवर जहरी टीका केली, देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनाही सुनावलं; राजकीय वादाची तीव्रता वाढली..

Jayant Patil यांच्या विरोधात Gopichand Padalkar यांनी केलेले वादग्रस्त विधान आता राजकीय घडामोडींचा विषय बनले आहे. या वक्तव्यानंतर पडळकरांवर जोरदार टीका सुरू झाली असून, राष्ट्रवादी पक्षाचे नेते Rohit Pawar यांनी त्यावर जहरी टीका केली आहे. बोलतांना त्यांनी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनाही सुनावलं. नेमकं काय म्हणाले? बघा व्हिडीओ..

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Jayant Patil
Sakal Newspaper
Sakal
Gopichand Padalkar
Rohit Patil

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com