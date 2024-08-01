व्हिडिओ | Videos

Guhagar Vidhansabha: भास्कर जाधवांविरुद्ध कोण लढणार? महायुतीत तिढा वाढला...

गुहागर विधानसभेसाठी महायुतीत भाजप आणि शिंदेंच्या शिवसेनेत रस्सीखेच

गुहागर विधानसभा मतदारसंघातून महाविकासआघाडीचे भास्कर जाधव निवडणुकीच्या रिंगणात असतील, अशी चर्चा आहे. तरी, त्यांच्याविरुद्ध साठी महायुतीत भाजप आणि शिंदेंच्या शिवसेनेत रस्सीखेच सुरु असल्याचं कळतंय. तरी, आता भास्कर जाधवांविरुद्ध महायुतीत दोन संभाव्य उमेदवारांची नावं चर्चेत आहेत. त्यांच्याबद्दल जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...

