व्हिडिओ | Videos
Baby Diaper News: बाळाला डायपर वापरत असाल तर काय खबरदारी घ्यावी?
एम्सच्या अहवालातून महत्वाची निरीक्षणं समोर आली आहेत
बाळाला डायपर वापरणाऱ्या पालकांसाठी महत्वाची बातमी... बाळाला डायपर वापरण्यासंबंधी एम्सच्या अहवालातून महत्वाची निरीक्षणं समोर आली आहेत. तरी, बाळाला डायपर वापरताना काय खबरदारी घ्यावी, यासंदर्भात बालरोगतज्ज्ञांना काय वाटतं, ते जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...
