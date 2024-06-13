व्हिडिओ | Videos

इम्तियाज जलील लोकसभेला हरले... आदर्श बँकेतील ठेवीदार धायमोकलून रडले...

छत्रपती संभाजीनगर लोकसभा मतदारसंघातून इम्तियाज जलील यांचा पराभव झाला. महायुतीच्या संदीपान भुमरेंनी जलीलांना पराभूत केलं. यावेळी जलील यांच्या पराभवामुळे आदर्श बँकेतील ठेवीदार व्यथित झाले. ते धाय मोकलून रडताना दिसले.

