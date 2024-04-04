व्हिडिओ | Videos

Kalyan Loksabha: ठाकरेंचं धक्कातंत्र, लोकसभेच्या रिंगणात उतरवलेल्या वैशाली दरेकर कोण?

कल्याण लोकसभा मतदारसंघात ठाकरेंनी वैशाली दरेकरांना संधी दिली आहे. पण महायुतीकडून अजूनही उमेदवाराची घोषणा करण्यात आलेली नाही. तरी मुख्यमंत्री शिंदेंचे चिरंजीव असणाऱ्या कल्याणमध्ये ठाकरेंनी लोकसभेची उमेदवारी दिलेल्या वैशाली दरेकर कोण? जाणून घ्या

