व्हिडिओ | Videos

Jaykumar Gore on Dhairyasheel Mohite : माण विधानसभेच्या जागेवरून गोरे-मोहिते पाटील यांच्यात जुंपली

Assembly Election 2024: नुकत्याच झालेल्या लोकसभा निवडणुकीमध्ये धैर्यशील पाटील यांचा विजय झाला होता. त्यांनी शरद पवार यांच्या पक्षाकडून निवडणूक लढवली होती. तर आमदार गोरे यांनी भाजपच्या निंबाळकरांचा प्रचार केला होता.

लोकसभेनंतर आता नेतेमंडळींनी विधानसभा निवडणुकीवर लक्ष केंद्रित केलं आहे. अशात माढा लोकसभेचे खासदार धैर्यशील मोहिते पाटील यांनी माण विधानसभेसाठी फिल्डिंग लावल्याचं बोललं जात आहे.

यावरून माण विधानसभेचे आमदार जयकुमार गोरे मोहिते पाटलांवर निशाणा साधला. नुकत्याच झालेल्या विधान परिषद निवडणुकीमध्ये शरद पवार यांच्या राष्ट्रवादीकडून मोहिते-पाटील तर भाजपकडून रणजीतसिंह निंबाळकर लढले होते. यात मोहितेंनी बाजी मारली होती.

Jaykumar Gore on Dhairysheel Mohite
काळ्या मातीत मातीत...! पुण्याच्या शेतकऱ्याने अमेरिकेत फुलवली शेती, पाहा गावाच्या आठवणीत बुडवणारा Video

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Bjp
NCP
Jaykumar Gore
Madha LokSabha constituency
cm maharashtra
Assembly Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com